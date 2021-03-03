Denton County announced Wednesday evening that school and child care personnel are eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine via its online waitlist system.
The announcement was made following the Texas Department of State Health’s decision to make school and child care staff eligible for vaccination. That group is now to be included by all Texas vaccine providers.
Those who work in education — including teachers, staff, and bus drivers — are now eligible for registration if they work in pre-primary education, primary education, secondary education, Head Start and Early Head Start programs and licensed child care providers.
“We are so excited to include school and childcare personnel on our waitlist for the vaccine,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads stated in a Wednesday evening news release. “We continue to work on vaccinating individuals on our waitlist as quickly as possible.”
The county’s Vaccine Interest Portal can be found at dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. The news release also suggests the newly eligible group check with other primary health care providers and pharmacies about their vaccine availability. Denton County Public Health’s vaccination clinics will continue to be appointment only.