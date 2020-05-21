Denton County’s 29th death related to COVID-19, announced Thursday, was a female resident of the Denton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in her 70s, according to county officials.
She is the eighth resident from the nursing center and the 10th resident of Denton to die of complications relating to the coronavirus. Documents obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle on April 7 showed the first cluster of cases at the nursing center. The last death reported to emanate from a resident at the nursing facility was May 1.
To date, nearly 34% of Denton County’s deaths have emanated from nursing homes, where 10 have been reported between three facilities: two homes in Lewisville and Denton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
As more businesses prepare to reopen and some capacities will increase on Friday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads urged community members to heed health recommendations.
“We ask everyone to please consider maintaining the CDC recommendations for physical distancing as we continue to see many of our businesses move into Phase 2 and as many of you resume normal activities,” Eads said in a statement Thursday.
Another 27 cases of the coronavirus were also announced, increasing the cumulative countywide total to 1,118.
Thursday’s new cases were reported from Lewisville (11), Denton (3), Little Elm (1), Corinth (1), and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (8) and Frisco (1), with two cases being reported in unincorporated Denton County.
Of the 218 Denton residents to contract the coronavirus, roughly 46%, or 101 individuals, have recovered from the disease.
Another staff member has tested positive at the Denton State Supported Living Center, bringing the cumulative total of infected to 67. However, 14 staff members who live outside Denton County have been excluded from overall case totals.
No cases Thursday were from residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where 80% of infected residents have recovered.
As well, 18 newly recovered patients and 24 active cases were announced, increasing the totals to 592 and 541, respectively.