Denton County Public Health’s online COVID-19 vaccine waitlist is now open to anyone age 12 and older after the Food and Drug Administration approved expanded use for the Pfizer vaccine.
While the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still only approved for use in people as young as 18, the recent FDA approval makes the Pfizer vaccine available to children as young as 12. Adolescents ages 12-15 can now register for vaccination appointments through the county’s online waitlist at dentoncounty.gov/covid19vaccine.
According to a Wednesday news release, DCPH will be transitioning to a self-scheduling model for Friday’s Texas Motor Speedway clinic and future clinics, meaning anyone who signs up will be able to choose a date, location and time for their shot. The clinics remain by appointment only, except for people over age 80, who are allowed as walk-ups.
Parents and guardians are required to accompany minors to their vaccination appointments, according to the release. Every Friday afternoon, DCPH will email an update to anyone on the waitlist who hasn’t yet received an invitation for an appointment.