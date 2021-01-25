Denton County Public Health has been allocated 9,950 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including its first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine, according to Texas’ Week 7 vaccine allocation list.
After receiving 6,000 Moderna vaccine doses last week, DCPH will receive 8,000 as the state continues to gradually increase its distribution. In addition to those 8,000, the department also will be receiving 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine — the first non-Moderna shipment, meaning it will have to juggle the two types moving forward.
At last week’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, DCPH Director Matt Richardson spoke on the logistic hurdles the department likely will face as it begins to administer second vaccine doses to residents who’ve already received their first. While the second dose of the Moderna shot is given about 28 days after the first, the Pfizer shot’s second dose is given 21 days after, and health officials do not recommend receiving the first and second doses from separate producers.
Richardson said last week that the primary concern for the department will be how many residents actually return for their recommended second shot. Though DCPH’s registration system is set up to remind people of their second appointment, he acknowledged the return rate won’t be 100%, meaning the department will have to implement a system for not putting those unused second doses to waste.
The introduction of the Pfizer shot and its different spacing between shots could further complicate DCPH’s second dose system. At Tuesday’s meeting, Richardson likely will address the ramifications of having two separate vaccines in stock, as well as the department’s clinic plans moving forward.
In past weeks, DCPH’s drive-thru clinics at various locations across the county have maxed out at 3,000 vaccines each. With nearly 10,000 in this week’s shipment, the department will either have to increase each clinic’s capacity or hold more than two clinics per week. It also may choose to keep Pfizer and Moderna vaccine clinics separate.
As the state continues to prioritize its appointed vaccine hubs like DCPH, only two other Denton County providers were allocated vaccine shipments for the week: Carrollton Regional Medical Center (200 Moderna doses) and Fresenius Kidney Care (100 Moderna doses).