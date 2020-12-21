Medical City Denton received its first shipment of vaccines against the coronavirus on Monday.
The Dallas-based hospital system reported it received the vaccines last week, but its hospital in Denton County had not.
A release from the Texas Department of State Health Services showed Denton County facilities were scheduled to get a total of 5,600 Moderna vaccines this week, with Medical City Denton being the largest recipient. Denton County Public Health was set to get the second largest shipment with 1,000 vaccines.
Medical City Denton spokesperson Dana Long confirmed hospital staffers began getting their shots Monday. She was unsure how long it would take to distribute all 1,300 shots or when the next shipment would arrive, saying those were part of a developing process.
The first coronavirus vaccine in Denton County was administered last Thursday at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.