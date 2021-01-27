Denton County Public Health is set to receive 31,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses for distribution next week, by far the largest shipment it has been allocated from the state, according to a news release from the county.
Included in that 31,500 total are 19,500 Pfizer doses and 12,000 Moderna doses. On top of those, the county will be receiving an additional allotment specifically for use as second doses. Counting only the first doses, the shipment is over three times larger than the current week’s 9,950 — the previous largest allotment received by the county.
“The Commissioners Court has asked the state to increase the amount of vaccine sent to our county for several weeks,” County Judge Andy Eads stated in the release. “They have incrementally increased the amount of doses each week from an initial 1,100 to 3,000 to 6,000 last week and 9,950 this week.”
To this point, DCPH has pushed its drive-thru immunization clinics to a maximum of 5,000 doses each, a mark reached by Wednesday’s clinic at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, and has been holding two clinic dates per week.
DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey stated that after it receives the shipment either this weekend or early next week, the department is hoping to administer all 31,500 doses during the week, and that it is currently making plans for doing so.
As with all of DCPH’s clinics, no drive-up appointments are accepted. Only residents who register for the department’s online COVID-19 vaccine waitlist and receive a notification of their appointment date and time will be administered a vaccine. The release states that as of Wednesday afternoon, that waitlist has reached over 143,000 individuals.