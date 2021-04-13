Denton County Public Health is switching up its vaccination model to include a Saturday clinic at Texas Motor Speedway that could see as many as 15,000 residents receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson, during his weekly coronavirus update at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, unveiled that the department is planning its first weekend clinic for this Saturday.
Since operations began at the racetrack parking lot, the county has typically held three or four clinics each week, only on weekdays. For this week, DCPH is adjusting that model to hold clinics Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Wednesday’s and Friday’s clinics will administer only second doses of the vaccine, with Saturday’s clinic just for first-dose recipients.
“I would encourage anyone who’s unable to sign up for the 8-to-5 clinics, that if you can’t attend a weekday clinic at TMS, Saturday is available,” Richardson said. “We’re hoping for upward of 15,000 people vaccinated on Saturday.”
Helping the county hit that mark is a state-issued allocation of 12,870 Pfizer shots. While the county is constantly receiving shipments of the shots specifically for use as second doses, its first-dose allocations have fluctuated wildly in the past month.
The Texas Department of State Health Services releases an allocation listing each week detailing where first doses of vaccine are headed. For over a month, Denton County Public Health, one of the state’s registered hub providers, topped all others in doses received. However, that changed in past weeks.
Four weeks ago, Week 15, the county received no allocation. In Week 16, the county’s typical shipment of 25,740 Pfizer doses returned before it was again left off the list last week. DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said back in Week 15 that the department hoped the lack of a shipment would be a one-time instance, and Richardson has not addressed the state’s allocation pattern at any of those weeks’ county meetings.
According to data from DCPH’s online vaccine tracker, the county’s waitlist size and progress through that waitlist have each grown by a similar amount since last week. As of Monday morning, 496,213 people had registered through the county’s waitlist, with the department having sent out invitations through spot No. 464,214.
The difference would come out to about 32,000 residents who still need to be scheduled for their first dose, though Richardson said that number was closer to 28,000 by Tuesday morning.
“We are really moving quickly through our waitlist,” Richardson said. “Anyone who knows a family member, friend or community member who has not received the vaccine, we highly encourage you to sign up, and we will get to you in short order.”
Tuesday, Richardson also spoke about Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which state officials have directed all vaccine providers to pause administering following an early-morning recommendation from federal health officials. Tuesday’s recommendation comes as the CDC and FDA look into a rare type of blood clot reported in six women after they received the shot.
There was one death and one hospitalization out of the six cases, Richardson said, which come out of about 7 million administered Johnson & Johnson doses. While he added DCPH staff is monitoring the situation, Denton County has not been allocated any of the single-dose shots from the state.
Several health care providers and pharmacies in Denton County had been administering Johnson & Johnson doses.