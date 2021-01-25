Another 623 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus by Monday afternoon, meaning Denton County had 50,439 confirmed infections since the pandemic started last year.
Additionally, local health officials confirmed another 11 locals had died of COVID-19 by that point.
Denton County Public Health confirmed the following information about them:
- Three women and one man at least 80 years of age living at Prestonwood Court in Plano
- A woman in her 70s living at Prestonwood Court in Plano
- A man at least 80 years of age living at Anthology of Denton
- A Denton man at least 80 years of age
- Two women at least 80 years of age living at Good Samaritan Society Denton Village
- A Flower Mound man in his 60s
- A man at least 80 years of age living at Beehive Assisted Living in Lewisville
Monday's announcement raised the cumulative death toll confirmed by DCPH to 294.
Of the newly infected locals confirmed Monday, 101 live in unincorporated Denton County, 79 live in Denton, 79 live in Lewisville and 70 live in Flower Mound.
DCPH estimated 14,768 of those people confirmed infected were still infected Monday afternoon, which is lower than the peak infection number announced on Jan. 22.
Using U.S. Census Bureau population estimates from 2019, that means more than one in 20 Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus and had those results conveyed to local health officials by Monday, and just under 30% of those people were concurrently infected.
It took Denton County health officials 169 days to confirm the first 10,000 virus infections in 2020, 78 days to confirm the second 10,000 and 27 days to confirm the third.
It took only 21 days to confirm the fourth set. The same was true for the most recent 10,000 infections.
Public school officials in Denton County confirmed another 128 students and 37 staffers had tested positive for the virus this past week. Most schools in the county don't participate in DCPH's public-facing portal that assembles those numbers.