Health officials on Thursday confirmed Denton County had surpassed the 45,000-infection threshold for the pandemic.
That accounts only for those people whose infections were test-confirmed and had those results forwarded to DCPH sometime over the past 44 weeks.
It took Denton County only nine days to confirm its most recent 5,000 infections.
Another 538 locals had tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.
Of those people, 100 live in Denton — of whom six are Denton State Supported Living Center residents — 75 live in unincorporated Denton County and 72 live in Lewisville.
Thursday's announcement raised the cumulative number of infected locals to 45,346, of whom 13,755 were estimated to still be infected. That was the largest number of people estimated to be concurrently infected ever reported by DCPH.
County hospitals reported Thursday that 93.4% of all staffed adult intensive care unit beds were occupied. The same was true for 78% of all inpatient capacity in the county, and 28% of all ventilators were in use.
Denton County public school officials confirmed to DCPH that another 14 students and four staffers had tested positive for the virus by Wednesday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Borman Elementary
- Two students at Ryan High
- One student at McMath Middle
- One student at Crownover Middle
- Two students at Guyer High
- One student at Navo Middle
- One student at Braswell High
- One student at Bell Elementary
- One student at the Windle School for Young Children
- One staffer at Harpool Middle
- One staffer at Ginnings Elementary
- One staffer at Hodge Elementary
Argyle ISD
- Two students at Argyle High
Aubrey ISD
- One student at Aubrey High
Sanger ISD
- One staffer at Sanger High