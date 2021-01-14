DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park

People line up in the cars for Denton County Public Health's COVID-19 testing site Dec. 1 at UNT Discovery Park. 

Health officials on Thursday confirmed Denton County had surpassed the 45,000-infection threshold for the pandemic. 

That accounts only for those people whose infections were test-confirmed and had those results forwarded to DCPH sometime over the past 44 weeks. 

It took Denton County only nine days to confirm its most recent 5,000 infections. 

Another 538 locals had tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.

Of those people, 100 live in Denton — of whom six are Denton State Supported Living Center residents — 75 live in unincorporated Denton County and 72 live in Lewisville. 

Thursday's announcement raised the cumulative number of infected locals to 45,346, of whom 13,755 were estimated to still be infected. That was the largest number of people estimated to be concurrently infected ever reported by DCPH. 

County hospitals reported Thursday that 93.4% of all staffed adult intensive care unit beds were occupied. The same was true for 78% of all inpatient capacity in the county, and 28% of all ventilators were in use. 

Denton County public school officials confirmed to DCPH that another 14 students and four staffers had tested positive for the virus by Wednesday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

  • One student at Borman Elementary 
  • Two students at Ryan High
  • One student at McMath Middle
  • One student at Crownover Middle
  • Two students at Guyer High
  • One student at Navo Middle
  • One student at Braswell High
  • One student at Bell Elementary
  • One student at the Windle School for Young Children
  • One staffer at Harpool Middle
  • One staffer at Ginnings Elementary
  • One staffer at Hodge Elementary 

Argyle ISD

  • Two students at Argyle High

Aubrey ISD

  • One student at Aubrey High

Sanger ISD

  • One staffer at Sanger High

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 14

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 45,346 538 237
Argyle 205 2
Aubrey 280 3 1
Bartonville 92 1
Carrollton 4,472 54 22
Celina 100 1
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,868 23 9
Copper Canyon 65 0
Corinth 1,192 19 5
Cross Roads 81 1 2
Dallas 498 1 7
Denton 7,565 94 66
DSSLC 199 6 3
DISH 4 0
Double Oak 152 2
Flower Mound 3,449 46 7
Fort Worth 726 14
Frisco 2,474 30 19
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 58 0
Hickory Creek 270 0
Highland Village 760 9 6
Justin 366 4 5
Krugerville 83 1 1
Krum 331 3
Lake Dallas 457 2
Lakewood Village 22 0
Lewisville 6,487 72 44
Little Elm 2,416 36 7
New Fairview 3 0
Northlake 311 4 1
Oak Point 200 4
Pilot Point 268 1 6
Plano 167 0 1
Ponder 94 1
Prosper 144 1 1
Providence Village 354 5 1
Roanoke 547 6 1
Sanger 514 2
Shady Shores 145 2 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 703 13
Unincorporated 6,172 75 21

