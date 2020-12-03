More than 25,000 Denton County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and had those results passed along to Denton County Public Health, according to data released Thursday afternoon.
Additionally, DCPH on Thursday confirmed another four county residents have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
They were a Denton man 80 years old or older, a Corinth man in his 50s, a woman 80 or older who lived in Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin, and a man in his 60s living in Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pilot Point.
DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who have died from the disease.
County health officials Thursday confirmed a total of 152 county residents have died from COVID-19. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, confirmed 225 such deaths by Wednesday evening.
Roughly 14.5% of all COVID-19 deaths in the county confirmed by DCPH by Thursday afternoon were people younger than 60. Men continued to make up the majority of deaths caused by the disease despite making up less than half the total number of virus infections across the county.
DCPH also announced Thursday another 471 locals have tested positive for the virus.
Their test results brought the cumulative countywide infection total to 25,094, of whom 6,442 were estimated to still be infected.
Sixty-eight of those people live in Denton, 66 live in unincorporated Denton County, and 65 live in Lewisville.
The county had only 10 unoccupied adult intensive care unit beds Thursday, meaning 88% of the 83 staffed beds were full.
Forty-one of the people requiring a bed were suffering from COVID-19, whereas the other 32 were being treated for another illness or injury.
Public school officials Wednesday reported an additional 12 students and five staffers have tested positive for the virus. Only 19.4% of schools in the county participated in the reporting program Wednesday.
County health officials also input a large number of test results from this past week when students were out of school for Thanksgiving break.
Additionally, DCPH updated Nov. 19-20, the two days before many local students left for the break. For example, school officials on Nov. 19 originally reported 19 student and four staffer cases to DCPH.
As of Thursday afternoon, those numbers had ballooned to 45 students and nine staffers.
Those included in the most recent report attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at McMath Middle
- One student at Calhoun Middle
- One student at Paloma Creek Elementary
- One student at Stephens Elementary
- One student at Providence Elementary
- One student at Guyer High
- Three staffers at Bell Elementary
Argyle ISD
- Two students at Argyle High
- One student at Argyle Middle
Aubrey ISD
- One student and one staffer at Aubrey High
Lake Dallas ISD
- Two students at Lake Dallas High
- One staffer at Shady Shores Elementary