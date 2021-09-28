virusstock
Denton County Public Health Building

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County Public Health Tuesday announced it had confirmed more than 100,000 local coronavirus infections since the pandemic first entered the county on March 15, 2020.

It's likely health officials will never know exactly how many people in the county were infected with the virus due to inconsistencies in access to testing and asymptomatic infections that go untested among other issues.

Additionally, the increasing convenience of at-home testing presents a problem in that some people might not report their positive results to doctors or other health officials.

DCPH Tuesday confirmed another 432 county residents had tested positive for the virus and had their results reported to local health officials. 

That raised the countywide infection total to 100,007, of whom 16,116 were estimated to still be infected Tuesday afternoon. That is the second-highest number of active infections ever reported by DCPH.

The department also reported another three locals had died of COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon and released the following information about them:

  • One Dallas woman in her 30s
  • One Carrollton man in his 70s
  • One woman in her 70s living in unincorporated southwest Denton County

DCPH, which utilizes an investigative process to confirm each COVID-19 death, reported 690 county residents' deaths had been caused by COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon. 

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 28, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 100,007 432 690 3
Argyle 552 0 5
Aubrey 777 3 6
Bartonville 205 0 1
Carrollton 8,845 40 67 1
Celina 276 2
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,753 18 19
Copper Canyon 177 1 3
Corinth 2,694 14 17
Cross Roads 194 1 2
Dallas 883 3 12 1
Denton 15,668 77 176
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 20 0
Double Oak 350 2 1
Flower Mound 8,585 38 40
Fort Worth 1,737 5 9
Frisco 5,368 4 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Haslet 1 0
Hebron 160 1
Hickory Creek 632 3 3
Highland Village 1,894 9 12
Justin 744 3 12
Krugerville 224 3 1
Krum 711 4 2
Lake Dallas 1,011 5 6
Lakewood Village 76 0
Lewisville 13,815 71 106
Little Elm 5,711 28 16
New Fairview 21 0
Northlake 812 4 4
Oak Point 481 2 1
Pilot Point 678 2 15
Plano 220 1 12
Ponder 296 0
Prosper 368 1 2
Providence Village 889 5 2
Roanoke 1,304 5 3
Sanger 1,128 3 7
Shady Shores 293 0 2
Southlake 53 0 1
Trophy Club 1,482 5 5
Unincorporated 14,661 69 74 1

