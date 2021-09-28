Denton County Public Health Tuesday announced it had confirmed more than 100,000 local coronavirus infections since the pandemic first entered the county on March 15, 2020.
It's likely health officials will never know exactly how many people in the county were infected with the virus due to inconsistencies in access to testing and asymptomatic infections that go untested among other issues.
Additionally, the increasing convenience of at-home testing presents a problem in that some people might not report their positive results to doctors or other health officials.
DCPH Tuesday confirmed another 432 county residents had tested positive for the virus and had their results reported to local health officials.
That raised the countywide infection total to 100,007, of whom 16,116 were estimated to still be infected Tuesday afternoon. That is the second-highest number of active infections ever reported by DCPH.
The department also reported another three locals had died of COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon and released the following information about them:
One Dallas woman in her 30s
One Carrollton man in his 70s
One woman in her 70s living in unincorporated southwest Denton County
DCPH, which utilizes an investigative process to confirm each COVID-19 death, reported 690 county residents' deaths had been caused by COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon.
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
