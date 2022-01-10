testing
Buy Now

People wait to get a COVID test on Wednesday in Denton. Many are turning to whatever provider is available amid a testing shortage.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health on Monday confirmed another 2,070 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus.

That was by far the highest number of confirmed cases announced by the county in a single day. Many recent weeks haven’t seen as many cases as were reported Monday.

The previous record of 1,064 was announced on Jan. 19, 2021. Monday’s announcement included tests reported Saturday through Monday.

DCPH Director Matt Richardson, reached by phone after Monday’s announcement, said the spike is not attributable to a backlog of tests becoming uncorked.

“This is a lot of current tests coming through all at once,” he said.

He said it’s possible the increase is related to holiday travel and gatherings, but it isn’t yet certain. His staff was working on the backlog in tests when reached by phone Monday, and he said some of that volume will be reported throughout the remainder of the week.

Data from DCPH shows a spike in the onset of coronavirus symptoms among residents sometime around Dec. 20 and continuing into the following weeks.

Data regarding symptom onset is always delayed due to the need for testing followed by an investigation.

Richardson said the recent tidal wave of cases required some county staffers to shift their duties around.

“We’re moving staff back to COVID response data entry,” he explained.

He said virus tests performed at pharmacies and doctors’ offices will likely be reported up the chain to DCPH, but that’s not the case for at-home tests.

Despite that, he said the county is working on ways to allow residents to report their at-home results while determining the best way to share that data with the community.

There’s an argument to be made that at-home tests are less valid when not performed by a medical professional, he said, but added that DCPH wouldn’t be comfortable ignoring that data altogether.

The majority of infections confirmed Monday were among people living in one of seven areas around the county. The hardest-hit areas in Monday’s report were as follows:

  • Lewisville — 333
  • Denton — 322
  • Unincorporated Denton County — 286
  • Carrollton — 258
  • Flower Mound — 225
  • The Colony — 140
  • Little Elm — 130

DCPH on Monday estimated 10,678 COVID cases were active. County officials have tallied a total of 121,310 infections since the pandemic started in 2020.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 10, 2022

Data included in the chart below is from DCPH, which estimated 10,678 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 121,310 2,070 766
Argyle 659 10 5
Aubrey 975 14 7
Bartonville 253 6 2
Carrollton 10,753 258 71
Celina 363 6
Coppell 26 0
The Colony 7,116 140 26
Copper Canyon 210 1 3
Corinth 3,258 49 20
Corral City 1 0
Cross Roads 237 1 3
Dallas 1,002 2 13
Denton 19,014 322 193
DSSLC 232 0 4
Dish 25 2
Double Oak 418 7 1
Flower Mound 10,668 225 41
Fort Worth 2,168 23 9
Frisco 5,782 41 47
Hackberry 10 0 1
Haslet 3 0
Hebron 207 4
Hickory Creek 748 12 3
Highland Village 2,300 47 14
Justin 921 13 14
Krugerville 293 2 1
Krum 851 10 3
Lake Dallas 1,230 15 8
Lakewood Village 86 2
Lewisville 18,553 333 111
Little Elm 6,935 130 17
New Fairview 29 0
Northlake 1,040 19 5
Oak Point 593 7 1
Pilot Point 751 2 18
Plano 233 0 12
Ponder 368 6
Prosper 433 2 2
Providence Village 1,129 10 2
Roanoke 1,618 13 4
Sanger 1,350 21 12
Shady Shores 359 4 3
Southlake 59 0 1
Trophy Club 1,837 25 5
Unincorporated 16,214 286 84

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!