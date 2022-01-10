Denton County Public Health on Monday confirmed another 2,070 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus.
That was by far the highest number of confirmed cases announced by the county in a single day. Many recent weeks haven’t seen as many cases as were reported Monday.
The previous record of 1,064 was announced on Jan. 19, 2021. Monday’s announcement included tests reported Saturday through Monday.
DCPH Director Matt Richardson, reached by phone after Monday’s announcement, said the spike is not attributable to a backlog of tests becoming uncorked.
“This is a lot of current tests coming through all at once,” he said.
He said it’s possible the increase is related to holiday travel and gatherings, but it isn’t yet certain. His staff was working on the backlog in tests when reached by phone Monday, and he said some of that volume will be reported throughout the remainder of the week.
Data from DCPH shows a spike in the onset of coronavirus symptoms among residents sometime around Dec. 20 and continuing into the following weeks.
Data regarding symptom onset is always delayed due to the need for testing followed by an investigation.
Richardson said the recent tidal wave of cases required some county staffers to shift their duties around.
“We’re moving staff back to COVID response data entry,” he explained.
He said virus tests performed at pharmacies and doctors’ offices will likely be reported up the chain to DCPH, but that’s not the case for at-home tests.
Despite that, he said the county is working on ways to allow residents to report their at-home results while determining the best way to share that data with the community.
There’s an argument to be made that at-home tests are less valid when not performed by a medical professional, he said, but added that DCPH wouldn’t be comfortable ignoring that data altogether.
The majority of infections confirmed Monday were among people living in one of seven areas around the county. The hardest-hit areas in Monday’s report were as follows:
Lewisville — 333
Denton — 322
Unincorporated Denton County — 286
Carrollton — 258
Flower Mound — 225
The Colony — 140
Little Elm — 130
DCPH on Monday estimated 10,678 COVID cases were active. County officials have tallied a total of 121,310 infections since the pandemic started in 2020.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.