Denton County is seeking donations of personal protective equipment for those on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, including health care workers and first responders.
Personal protective equipment supplies have been limited during the pandemic but are necessary for those on the front lines to stay safe while protecting others.
Items needed include N95 respirators, medical face masks, medical exam gloves and disposable gowns.
Donors can drop off items on Monday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 15, at a Denton and Lewisville location. The Denton location at 306 N. Loop 288 will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. The Lewisville drop-off site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Mill St.
“If you have extra PPE, please consider donating it at one of our two locations," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a news release. "All PPE will be given to those who are putting their own lives on the line during this pandemic."
For more information or for assistance in donating, call 940-465-4776.