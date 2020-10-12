Lab

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semiautomatic testing at Northwell Health Labs in March in Lake Success, N.Y. 

 AP file photo

Denton County health officials Monday confirmed an additional 151 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

That brought the countywide total to 14,347 people confirmed to have had the virus, of whom 1,999 were estimated to still be infected Monday afternoon.

Thirty-six of the newly infected locals live in Denton, 15 live in Carrollton, 13 live in Flower Mound, and 13 live in unincorporated Denton County.

Public school officials Friday reported 11 students and two staffers had tested positive for the virus.

One student attends Aubrey Middle School, and the remaining 10 attend Denton ISD schools. Five attend Ryan High School. Each of the following schools had one student test positive: Wilson and Borman elementary schools, Guyer and Braswell high schools and Rodriguez Middle School.

As of Friday, 198 students and 60 staffers in local schools had tested positive, according to Denton County Public Health’s voluntary portal for school districts.

Well over 2,000 county residents under the age of 20 had tested positive for the virus by Monday afternoon.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 12

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 14,347 151 113
Argyle 61 1
Aubrey 90 1 1
Bartonville 41 1
Carrollton 1,482 15 17
Celina 25 1
Coppell 9 0
The Colony 945 8 4
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 327 10 2
Cross Roads 17 0
Dallas 325 3 6
Denton 2,716 36 35
DSSLC 128 0 1
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 42 0
Flower Mound 846 13 1
Fort Worth 197 2
Frisco 718 8 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 17 1
Hickory Creek 77 2
Highland Village 185 1 3
Justin 53 0
Krugerville 14 0 1
Krum 80 2
Lake Dallas 158 2
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,185 11 17
Little Elm 749 7 6
Northlake 57 1 1
Oak Point 56 2
Pilot Point 134 0 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 21 0
Prosper 47 1 1
Providence Village 87 2
Roanoke 136 0 1
Sanger 152 2
Shady Shores 40 1 1
Southlake 8 1
Trophy Club 169 3
Unincorporated 1,878 13 8

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!