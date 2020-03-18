Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Denton County has ordered the closure of bars, gyms and entertainment venues as part of stringent new measures aimed at limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus. County Judge Andy Eads issued the measures in an amendment to the county's disaster declaration, announced late Wednesday.
The new executive order, which takes effect at noon Thursday, affects bars, lounges, taverns, nightclubs, gyms and health clubs, theaters and entertainment or amusement venues.
Officials are restricting all community gatherings to 50 people or fewer. In addition, restaurants are prohibited from offering dine-in service, although delivery and pickup service are allowed.
“We do not take these decisions lightly. However, we must act early, act decisively and act aggressively to flatten the curve in the community spread of this disease,” Eads said in Wednesday's news release. “These actions are meant to spare lives.”
The declaration follows three additional COVID-19 cases and evidence of community spread in Denton County. Wednesday's cases bring Denton County's total number of cases to five.
In addition, nursing homes and retirement facilities are instructed to prohibit nonessential visitors, except in the case of critical assistance or end-of-life visitation.
Members of a household where someone has tested positive for coronavirus must isolate at home for 14 days, according to the order.
Eads' office also asks that landlords comply with President Donald Trump's request to not proceed with eviction processes during this public health emergency.