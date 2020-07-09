A man in his 80s who lived in southeastern Denton County is the 38th reported death due to COVID-19 in the county, health officials confirmed Thursday.
Additionally, 115 more positive cases were reported Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 3,697. Thursday’s new case count ties for the third-highest reported count when 115 were announced on June 24, which is also when the 37th reported death was announced.
Eight people in their 80s have died due to the illness caused by the coronavirus in Denton County, but people in their 60s are the group with the most reported deaths. Twenty-five percent of people in their 80s confirmed with the illness in the county have died.
Texas on Thursday reported a record-high 105 new deaths, surpassing Wednesday’s high of 98.
Men continue to die at a higher rate than women from the illness. Men make up 51.5% of positive cases in Denton County, but they account for about 68.4% of deaths, according to a Denton Record-Chronicle analysis of information released by Denton County Public Health.
Of the 115 newly reported cases, 32 were people in their 20s. This age group outnumbers the next highest age group’s numbers by 200 cases.
The city of Denton’s case count grew by 23 Thursday, and Lewisville followed with 14. Twenty more cases in unincorporated sections of the county were reported as well as nine in Carrollton, six in The Colony, Frisco and Little Elm, five in Trophy Club, four in Justin, three in Flower Mound and Providence Village.
Two cases were reported in Dallas, Double Oak, Highland Village, Lake Dallas and Pilot Point. Corinth, Cross Roads, Fort Worth, Hickory Creek, Krum and Plano each reported one new case.