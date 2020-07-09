A man in his 80s who lived in southeastern Denton County is the 38th reported death due to COVID-19 in the county, health officials confirmed Thursday.

Additionally, 115 more positive cases were reported Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 3,697. Thursday’s new case count ties for the third-highest reported count when 115 were announced on June 24, which is also when the 37th reported death was announced.

Eight people in their 80s have died due to the illness caused by the coronavirus in Denton County, but people in their 60s are the group with the most reported deaths. Twenty-five percent of people in their 80s confirmed with the illness in the county have died.

Texas on Thursday reported a record-high 105 new deaths, surpassing Wednesday’s high of 98.

Men continue to die at a higher rate than women from the illness. Men make up 51.5% of positive cases in Denton County, but they account for about 68.4% of deaths, according to a Denton Record-Chronicle analysis of information released by Denton County Public Health.

Of the 115 newly reported cases, 32 were people in their 20s. This age group outnumbers the next highest age group’s numbers by 200 cases.

The city of Denton’s case count grew by 23 Thursday, and Lewisville followed with 14. Twenty more cases in unincorporated sections of the county were reported as well as nine in Carrollton, six in The Colony, Frisco and Little Elm, five in Trophy Club, four in Justin, three in Flower Mound and Providence Village.

Two cases were reported in Dallas, Double Oak, Highland Village, Lake Dallas and Pilot Point. Corinth, Cross Roads, Fort Worth, Hickory Creek, Krum and Plano each reported one new case.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 9

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 3697 38
Argyle 18
Aubrey 20 1
Bartonville 5
Carrollton 377 4
Celina 6
Coppell 2
The Colony 251 3
Copper Canyon 8
Corinth 69
Cross Roads 6
Dallas 109 2
Denton 732 12
DSSLC 65 1
Double Oak 18
Flower Mound 173 1
Fort Worth 41
Frisco 174
Hackberry 1
Hickory Creek 12
Highland Village 29
Justin 15
Krugerville 1
Krum 27
Lake Dallas 53
Lewisville 650 8
Little Elm 187 1
Northlake 15
Oak Point 6
Pilot Point 15
Plano 14
Ponder 5
Prosper 12 1
Providence Village 15
Roanoke 29
Sanger 27
Shady Shores 14 1
Trophy Club 36
Unincorporated 460 3

