Pediatric vaccine clinic
Nurse Bunmi Adelaja stands by a table of supplies and waits to administer vaccines to children during a vaccine clinic Nov. 10 at at the Denton County Morse Street Facility. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

The first week of the new year marked the highest number of new COVID-19 infections reported in one week since last February in Denton County.

Denton County Public Health reported Friday afternoon 722 additional county residents had tested positive for coronavirus and one resident had died from the virus, bringing the countywide total to 766 deaths.

DCPH identified the resident who died as a Justin man in his 50s.

The 722 additional COVID cases bring the county’s cumulative total to 119,240 since the start of the pandemic.

For the week ending Friday, DCPH reported 3,669 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest number of cases since late February 2021, when 3,827 cases were reported in one week.

Data included in the chart below is from DCPH, which estimated 8,912 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.(tncms-asset)dcdf1cc0-7008-11ec-a8c5-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 7, 2022

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 119,240 722 766 1
Argyle 649 2 5
Aubrey 961 5 7
Bartonville 247 4 2
Carrollton 10,495 90 71
Celina 357 3
Coppell 26 0
The Colony 6,976 58 26
Copper Canyon 209 0 3
Corinth 3,209 20 20
Corral City 1 0
Cross Roads 236 2 3
Dallas 1,000 11 13
Denton 18,692 106 193
DSSLC 232 0 4
Dish 23 0
Double Oak 411 1 1
Flower Mound 10,443 70 41
Fort Worth 2,145 7 9
Frisco 5,741 8 47
Hackberry 10 0 1
Haslet 3 0
Hebron 203 3
Hickory Creek 736 3 3
Highland Village 2,253 15 14
Justin 908 1 14 1
Krugerville 291 1 1
Krum 841 3 3
Lake Dallas 1,215 11 8
Lakewood Village 84 0
Lewisville 18,220 120 111
Little Elm 6,805 39 17
New Fairview 29 0
Northlake 1,021 4 5
Oak Point 586 3 1
Pilot Point 749 1 18
Plano 233 2 12
Ponder 362 1
Prosper 431 1 2
Providence Village 1,119 4 2
Roanoke 1,605 5 4
Sanger 1,329 12 12
Shady Shores 355 0 3
Southlake 59 0 1
Trophy Club 1,812 7 5
Unincorporated 15,928 104 84

 

