The first week of the new year marked the highest number of new COVID-19 infections reported in one week since last February in Denton County.
Denton County Public Health reported Friday afternoon 722 additional county residents had tested positive for coronavirus and one resident had died from the virus, bringing the countywide total to 766 deaths.
DCPH identified the resident who died as a Justin man in his 50s.
The 722 additional COVID cases bring the county’s cumulative total to 119,240 since the start of the pandemic.
For the week ending Friday, DCPH reported 3,669 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest number of cases since late February 2021, when 3,827 cases were reported in one week.
Data included in the chart below is from DCPH, which estimated 8,912 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 7, 2022
