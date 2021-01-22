Denton County Friday broke records for the number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed in a single day by local health officials, as well as the number of people estimated to be concurrently infected.
Fifteen more Denton County residents' deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health on Friday, and 15,043 people were estimated to be infected with the virus that causes that disease.
DCPH released the following information about the 15 locals announced Friday:
- A Lewisville woman at least 80 years of age
- A Flower Mound man at least 80 years of age
- A woman at least 80 years of age living at Rosewood Assisted Living in Flower Mound
- A Fort Worth woman in her 70s
- A woman in her 70s living at Lake Village Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lewisville
- A Corinth man in his 60s
- A woman at least 80 years of age living at Prestonwood Court in Plano
- A Frisco woman in her 70s
- A Little Elm woman in her 70s
- A woman at least 80 years of age living at Prestonwood Court in Carrollton
- A man at least 80 years of age living in southeast unincorporated Denton County
- Two Carrollton men at least 80 years of age
- A man in his 70s living at the Landing at Watermere Frisco
- A woman at least 80 years of age living in northeast unincorporated Denton County
Their deaths raised the countywide death toll of the pandemic to 283 residents by DCPH's count. The Texas Department of State Health Services, which has a less rigorous investigation process, had confirmed 458 such deaths in Denton County by Friday afternoon.
Approximately 95% of staffed adult intensive care unit beds were occupied Friday, according to DCPH. Just under 76% of county hospitals' total inpatient capacity was filled, as well.
DCPH Friday confirmed another 655 locals had tested positive for the virus.
Of those people, 121 live in Denton, 95 in unincorporated Denton County and 92 in Lewisville.
Public school officials in Denton County reported another 27 students and nine staffers had been infected with the virus by Thursday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Ginnings Elementary
- One student and one staffer at Evers Park Elementary
- Two students at Hodge Elementary
- One student and one staffer at Alexander Elementary
- Three students and two staffers at McNair Elementary
- Two students at Denton High
- One student at Ryan High
- One student at Strickland Middle
- Two students and one staffer at Guyer High
- One student and two staffers at Harpool Middle
- Two students at Rivera Elementary
- One staffer at Wilson Elementary
Argyle ISD
- Two students at Argyle High
- One staffer at Hilltop Elementary
Aubrey ISD
- Three students at Fuller Elementary
- One student at Aubrey High
- One student at Monaco Elementary
Lake Dallas ISD
- One student at Lake Dallas High
- One student at Lake Dallas Middle
- One student at Shady Shores Elementary