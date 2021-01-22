DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park

People line up in the cars for Denton County Public Health's COVID-19 testing site Dec. 1 at UNT Discovery Park. 

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

Denton County Friday broke records for the number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed in a single day by local health officials, as well as the number of people estimated to be concurrently infected. 

Fifteen more Denton County residents' deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health on Friday, and 15,043 people were estimated to be infected with the virus that causes that disease. 

DCPH released the following information about the 15 locals announced Friday:

  • A Lewisville woman at least 80 years of age
  • A Flower Mound man at least 80 years of age
  • A woman at least 80 years of age living at Rosewood Assisted Living in Flower Mound
  • A Fort Worth woman in her 70s
  • A woman in her 70s living at Lake Village Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lewisville
  • A Corinth man in his 60s
  • A woman at least 80 years of age living at Prestonwood Court in Plano
  • A Frisco woman in her 70s
  • A Little Elm woman in her 70s
  • A woman at least 80 years of age living at Prestonwood Court in Carrollton
  • A man at least 80 years of age living in southeast unincorporated Denton County
  • Two Carrollton men at least 80 years of age
  • A man in his 70s living at the Landing at Watermere Frisco
  • A woman at least 80 years of age living in northeast unincorporated Denton County 

Their deaths raised the countywide death toll of the pandemic to 283 residents by DCPH's count. The Texas Department of State Health Services, which has a less rigorous investigation process, had confirmed 458 such deaths in Denton County by Friday afternoon. 

Approximately 95% of staffed adult intensive care unit beds were occupied Friday, according to DCPH. Just under 76% of county hospitals' total inpatient capacity was filled, as well. 

DCPH Friday confirmed another 655 locals had tested positive for the virus. 

Of those people, 121 live in Denton, 95 in unincorporated Denton County and 92 in Lewisville. 

Public school officials in Denton County reported another 27 students and nine staffers had been infected with the virus by Thursday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

  • One student at Ginnings Elementary 
  • One student and one staffer at Evers Park Elementary 
  • Two students at Hodge Elementary 
  • One student and one staffer at Alexander Elementary 
  • Three students and two staffers at McNair Elementary 
  • Two students at Denton High
  • One student at Ryan High
  • One student at Strickland Middle
  • Two students and one staffer at Guyer High
  • One student and two staffers at Harpool Middle
  • Two students at Rivera Elementary 
  • One staffer at Wilson Elementary 

Argyle ISD

  • Two students at Argyle High
  • One staffer at Hilltop Elementary 

Aubrey ISD

  • Three students at Fuller Elementary 
  • One student at Aubrey High
  • One student at Monaco Elementary 

Lake Dallas ISD

  • One student at Lake Dallas High
  • One student at Lake Dallas Middle
  • One student at Shady Shores Elementary 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 22

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 49,600 655 283 15
Argyle 228 2 1
Aubrey 309 4 1
Bartonville 99 2
Carrollton 4,869 53 31 3
Celina 117 1
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,098 25 11
Copper Canyon 77 0
Corinth 1,307 24 9 1
Cross Roads 88 1 2
Dallas 521 3 7
Denton 8,163 121 68
DSSLC 202 0 3
Dish 4 0
Double Oak 160 3
Flower Mound 3,841 70 13 2
Fort Worth 789 17 1 1
Frisco 2,701 19 23 2
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 68 2
Hickory Creek 288 4
Highland Village 842 12 6
Justin 391 2 5
Krugerville 94 1 1
Krum 348 4 1
Lake Dallas 500 8
Lakewood Village 25 1
Lewisville 7,160 92 49 2
Little Elm 2,720 39 9 1
New Fairview 3 0
Northlake 352 5 2
Oak Point 216 4
Pilot Point 299 5 7
Plano 170 1 2 1
Ponder 104 1
Prosper 154 1 1
Providence Village 383 3 1
Roanoke 595 3 1
Sanger 556 7
Shady Shores 158 2 1
Southlake 38 5
Trophy Club 771 13
Unincorporated 6,770 95 27 2

