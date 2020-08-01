Temperature scan

Denton County Public Health announced that another person has died from COVID-19 and 91 residents have newly tested positive for the virus as of Saturday afternoon.

It was the county’s 55th COVID-19 death. The deceased, a woman in her 70s, was the fifth victim from the portion of Dallas in Denton County.

Saturday’s 91 cases break a four-day streak of the county reporting over 100 new cases and is the lowest since 87 were reported Monday.

Four people have tested positive for the virus at the Denton State Supported Living Center, which added 20 new cases Thursday.

Denton gained the most cases out of cities in the county with 24. Unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 21 new cases, and Lewisville added 13.

County officials also announced 76 people newly recovered from the virus, bringing the recovery total to 3,745. The county is now reporting 3,094 active cases after a net increase of 15.

Denton County Public Health will hold a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center Tuesday in Lewisville. The center will be at Westside Baptist Church, 900 Bellaire Blvd., from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, people 60 years and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of Aug. 1

Location Confirmed cases Case increase Total deaths Increase in deaths
Denton County 6,894 91 55
Argyle 30 0
Aubrey 47 0 1
Bartonville 13 0
Carrollton 670 2 5
Celina 11 0
Coppell 4 0
The Colony 449 5 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 148 3 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 209 4 5
Denton 1,318 24 15
DSSLC 91 4 1
Double Oak 29 0
Flower Mound 375 3 1
Fort Worth 87 0
Frisco 301 3 2
Hackberry 1 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 30 0
Highland Village 72 2
Justin 25 0
Krugerville 3 0
Krum 41 1
Lake Dallas 92 1
Lakewood Village 3 0
Lewisville 1,125 13 12
Little Elm 371 1 2
Northlake 23 0
Oak Point 23 0
Pilot Point 47 0
Plano 22 1
Ponder 9 0
Prosper 18 0 1
Providence Village 39 0
Roanoke 49 2 1
Sanger 70 0
Shady Shores 20 0 1
Southlake 3 0
Trophy Club 71 2
Unincorporated 930 21 4

