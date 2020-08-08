Job seekers

Denton County Public Health announced Saturday that two more people have died from COVID-19, both from nursing homes, and 67 residents have newly tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two deaths bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 62.

One of the deceased was a man older than 80 who lived at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton. The other was a woman in her 70s from Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton. The three COVID-19 victims announced Friday were also from those two centers.

Though case distribution is nearly exactly split between males (3,794) and females (3,792), men constitute nearly twice the deaths: 41 men have died of COVID-19 in Denton County, compared to only 21 women.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of Aug. 8

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 7,586 67 62
Argyle 37 0
Aubrey 49 0 1
Bartonville 15 0
Carrollton 768 10 8 1
Celina 12 0
Coppell 5 0
The Colony 485 2 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 169 2 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 225 2 5
Denton 1,443 14 18 1
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 416 4 1
Fort Worth 98 1
Frisco 332 2 3
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 30 0
Highland Village 87 3
Justin 26 0
Krugerville 6 0
Krum 45 0
Lake Dallas 101 0
Lakewood Village 4 0
Lewisville 1,218 6 12
Little Elm 401 5 2
Northlake 26 0
Oak Point 24 0
Pilot Point 57 2
Plano 23 0
Ponder 10 0
Prosper 19 0 1
Providence Village 45 0
Roanoke 54 1 1
Sanger 76 0
Shady Shores 21 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 77 1
Unincorporated 1,029 12 4

Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 14. Unincorporated parts of the county added a total of 12 cases. Carrollton had 10 more infections, Lewisville gained six and Little Elm gained five.

The county also announced 86 newly recovered cases of the virus, bringing the recovery total to 4,494. The county is now reporting 3,030 active cases after a net decrease of 21.

