Denton County Public Health announced Saturday that two more people have died from COVID-19, both from nursing homes, and 67 residents have newly tested positive for the coronavirus.
The two deaths bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 62.
One of the deceased was a man older than 80 who lived at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton. The other was a woman in her 70s from Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton. The three COVID-19 victims announced Friday were also from those two centers.
Though case distribution is nearly exactly split between males (3,794) and females (3,792), men constitute nearly twice the deaths: 41 men have died of COVID-19 in Denton County, compared to only 21 women.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of Aug. 8
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|7,586
|67
|62
|Argyle
|37
|0
|Aubrey
|49
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|15
|0
|Carrollton
|768
|10
|8
|1
|Celina
|12
|0
|Coppell
|5
|0
|The Colony
|485
|2
|3
|Copper Canyon
|14
|0
|Corinth
|169
|2
|1
|Cross Roads
|9
|0
|Dallas
|225
|2
|5
|Denton
|1,443
|14
|18
|1
|DSSLC
|91
|0
|1
|Double Oak
|31
|0
|Flower Mound
|416
|4
|1
|Fort Worth
|98
|1
|Frisco
|332
|2
|3
|Hackberry
|2
|0
|Hebron
|2
|0
|Hickory Creek
|30
|0
|Highland Village
|87
|3
|Justin
|26
|0
|Krugerville
|6
|0
|Krum
|45
|0
|Lake Dallas
|101
|0
|Lakewood Village
|4
|0
|Lewisville
|1,218
|6
|12
|Little Elm
|401
|5
|2
|Northlake
|26
|0
|Oak Point
|24
|0
|Pilot Point
|57
|2
|Plano
|23
|0
|Ponder
|10
|0
|Prosper
|19
|0
|1
|Providence Village
|45
|0
|Roanoke
|54
|1
|1
|Sanger
|76
|0
|Shady Shores
|21
|0
|1
|Southlake
|4
|0
|Trophy Club
|77
|1
|Unincorporated
|1,029
|12
|4
Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 14. Unincorporated parts of the county added a total of 12 cases. Carrollton had 10 more infections, Lewisville gained six and Little Elm gained five.
The county also announced 86 newly recovered cases of the virus, bringing the recovery total to 4,494. The county is now reporting 3,030 active cases after a net decrease of 21.