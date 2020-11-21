Daily hospital capacity

Screenshot from https://gis-covid19-dentoncounty.hub.arcgis.com/pages/covid-19cases

Saturday brought a new high for Denton County in the percentage of inpatient hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. County public health officials reported a rate of 15.4% for the day.

It was the first time in the pandemic for the number to surpass 15%, Gov. Greg Abbott’s reference metric for the reopening of bars and nightclubs. The metric applies to entire trauma service areas rather than individual counties, and state officials have been looking at an area’s seven-day moving average — 14% for Denton County, as of Saturday afternoon — to determine eligibility. If the seven-day average for a region reaches over 15%, that region would no longer be eligible for allowing bars to be open for in-person service at 50% capacity.

Denton County Public Health also announced 310 additional county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and 188 had recovered from the virus by Saturday afternoon.

The 310 new confirmed cases mark the second Saturday in a row with a daily high for that day of the week. Saturday has typically been a quieter day for case reporting activity.

Denton County has recorded a total of 21,453 cases since March and 16,690 recoveries. The number of active cases continued to climb Saturday, increasing from 4,496 to 4,617 after a net increase of 121.

Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 51, while Lewisville added 44. Carrollton and The Colony each gained 24. Flower Mound and Frisco gained 18 and 15, respectively. Additionally, unincorporated areas of the county gained a total of 49 cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 21

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 21,453 310 146
Argyle 93 1
Aubrey 128 1 1
Bartonville 51 1
Carrollton 2,156 24 18
Celina 34 0
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,344 24 8
Copper Canyon 30 1
Corinth 520 12 2
Cross Roads 31 0 1
Dallas 376 1 6
Denton 3,918 51 43
DSSLC 168 0 2
Dish 2 0
Double Oak 62 3
Flower Mound 1,304 18 1
Fort Worth 316 4
Frisco 1,243 15 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 31 0
Hickory Creek 118 2
Highland Village 281 3 4
Justin 115 2
Krugerville 27 0 1
Krum 146 3
Lake Dallas 222 9
Lakewood Village 10 0
Lewisville 3,204 44 19
Little Elm 1,110 13 6
Northlake 102 2 1
Oak Point 90 0
Pilot Point 174 1 1
Plano 48 0
Ponder 38 1
Prosper 82 0 1
Providence Village 131 3
Roanoke 216 7 1
Sanger 253 7
Shady Shores 59 1 1
Southlake 14 0
Trophy Club 256 6
Unincorporated 2,934 49 13

