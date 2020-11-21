Saturday brought a new high for Denton County in the percentage of inpatient hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. County public health officials reported a rate of 15.4% for the day.
It was the first time in the pandemic for the number to surpass 15%, Gov. Greg Abbott’s reference metric for the reopening of bars and nightclubs. The metric applies to entire trauma service areas rather than individual counties, and state officials have been looking at an area’s seven-day moving average — 14% for Denton County, as of Saturday afternoon — to determine eligibility. If the seven-day average for a region reaches over 15%, that region would no longer be eligible for allowing bars to be open for in-person service at 50% capacity.
Denton County Public Health also announced 310 additional county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and 188 had recovered from the virus by Saturday afternoon.
The 310 new confirmed cases mark the second Saturday in a row with a daily high for that day of the week. Saturday has typically been a quieter day for case reporting activity.
Denton County has recorded a total of 21,453 cases since March and 16,690 recoveries. The number of active cases continued to climb Saturday, increasing from 4,496 to 4,617 after a net increase of 121.
Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 51, while Lewisville added 44. Carrollton and The Colony each gained 24. Flower Mound and Frisco gained 18 and 15, respectively. Additionally, unincorporated areas of the county gained a total of 49 cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 21
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|21,453
|310
|146
|Argyle
|93
|1
|Aubrey
|128
|1
|1
|Bartonville
|51
|1
|Carrollton
|2,156
|24
|18
|Celina
|34
|0
|Coppell
|13
|0
|The Colony
|1,344
|24
|8
|Copper Canyon
|30
|1
|Corinth
|520
|12
|2
|Cross Roads
|31
|0
|1
|Dallas
|376
|1
|6
|Denton
|3,918
|51
|43
|DSSLC
|168
|0
|2
|Dish
|2
|0
|Double Oak
|62
|3
|Flower Mound
|1,304
|18
|1
|Fort Worth
|316
|4
|Frisco
|1,243
|15
|16
|Hackberry
|3
|0
|Hebron
|31
|0
|Hickory Creek
|118
|2
|Highland Village
|281
|3
|4
|Justin
|115
|2
|Krugerville
|27
|0
|1
|Krum
|146
|3
|Lake Dallas
|222
|9
|Lakewood Village
|10
|0
|Lewisville
|3,204
|44
|19
|Little Elm
|1,110
|13
|6
|Northlake
|102
|2
|1
|Oak Point
|90
|0
|Pilot Point
|174
|1
|1
|Plano
|48
|0
|Ponder
|38
|1
|Prosper
|82
|0
|1
|Providence Village
|131
|3
|Roanoke
|216
|7
|1
|Sanger
|253
|7
|Shady Shores
|59
|1
|1
|Southlake
|14
|0
|Trophy Club
|256
|6
|Unincorporated
|2,934
|49
|13