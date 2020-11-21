Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.