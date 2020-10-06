Denton County Public Health director Matt Richardson revealed during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting that the department will begin reporting positive antigen tests for COVID-19.
Currently, only PCR test positives are reported, but Richardson said the department is adding antigen positives because that test type is becoming more common and making up an increasing percentage of the county’s overall cases.
“The community seems to be transitioning to these rapid antigen tests and we want to make sure that we’re including that on our dashboard so we have that visibility,” Richardson said. “We’re adapting on the fly to show a comprehensive look at COVID-19.”
A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test detects the virus’s genetic material whereas a rapid antigen test detects specific proteins on the surface of the virus. Each can be administered by a nasal or throat swab.
Richardson said the department has some concerns about false negatives from antigen tests, as he said PCR tests are more precise and sensitive. However, PCR tests can take two to four days to report, whereas a rapid antigen test can be reported the same day. Richardson said the department will not double-count cases in which a positive individual was tested multiple times.
“The double-count question comes up a lot — if one individual gets tested multiple times, that is not recorded as multiple cases,” Richardson said. “We investigate every case, so that report is one case.”
The antigen test positives will be reported retroactive to early June and will result in an increase in cumulative cases, though many of the past cases will have since been recovered given how long ago they were confirmed. Going forward, the addition will have a significant impact on the number of cases reported daily due to the test’s growing use.
As for the state of the virus’s spread within the county, cases in the 0-19 age range continue their up-and-down trajectory, increasing from 88 to 107 last week after dropping from 113 the week prior. Encouragingly, Richardson said, the county has not seen a spike in cases from Labor Day celebrations, which the department feared last month.
“That was an ongoing concern for so many of us in public health, not just statewide but nationally,” Richardson said. “The public is to be commended.”
Commissioners also appointed a new fire marshal at Tuesday’s meeting as Roland Asebedo, the county’s assistant director of emergency services since 2005, was sworn in to the office for a two-year term.
Asebedo replaced Jody Gonzalez, who served as fire marshal for over 20 years. Gonzalez is now the deputy county administrator, overseeing development and emergency services, facilities and construction management, transportation and engineering.
The two, who have worked closely with each other over their tenures at the county, each spoke at the meeting, with Gonzalez endorsing the appointment and Asebedo thanking commissioners for the opportunity.
“850,000 citizens is a very sobering thought,” Asebedo said. “I assure you that I take that responsibility very seriously.”