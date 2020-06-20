The number of active COVID-19 cases in Denton County continued to narrowly surpass recovered cases Saturday as 59 new cases were reported.
Denton County Public Health’s announcement Saturday brought the countywide total of coronavirus cases to 2,113. No new deaths have been reported since June 9.
Saturday’s report shows that 1,028 people are still actively fighting the disease while 1,049 have recovered.
People in their 20s are now the age group with the most cases reported in Denton County. The age group accounts for 21.1% of cases while the next biggest group, people in their 30s, account for 20.8% of cases.
Denton County residents in their 60s make up 9.8% of reported cases but make up 44.4% of reported deaths.
Reported cases in Lewisville topped 400 Saturday as 11 new patients were reported. Other newly reported patients are from Carrollton (10), The Colony (7), Dallas (1), Denton (12), Flower Mound (2), Frisco (6), Highland Village (1), Lake Dallas (3), Little Elm (2), Plano (1), Sanger (1) and unincorporated parts of Denton County (2).
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 20, 2020
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|2,113
|36
|Argyle
|5
|Aubrey
|6
|1
|Bartonville
|2
|Carrollton
|242
|4
|Celina
|4
|Coppell
|2
|The Colony
|135
|3
|Copper Canyon
|6
|Corinth
|30
|Cross Roads
|2
|Dallas
|86
|2
|Denton
|375
|12
|DSSLC
|63
|1
|Double Oak
|14
|Flower Mound
|78
|1
|Fort Worth
|23
|Frisco
|100
|Hickory Creek
|5
|Highland Village
|21
|Justin
|4
|Krum
|18
|Lake Dallas
|33
|Lewisville
|403
|7
|Little Elm
|106
|1
|Northlake
|5
|Oak Point
|5
|Pilot Point
|5
|Plano
|5
|Ponder
|4
|Prosper
|9
|1
|Providence Village
|10
|Roanoke
|16
|Sanger
|15
|Shady Shores
|9
|1
|Trophy Club
|21
|Unincorporated
|246
|2