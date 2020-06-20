Denton County Public Health

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Denton County continued to narrowly surpass recovered cases Saturday as 59 new cases were reported.

Denton County Public Health’s announcement Saturday brought the countywide total of coronavirus cases to 2,113. No new deaths have been reported since June 9.

Saturday’s report shows that 1,028 people are still actively fighting the disease while 1,049 have recovered.

People in their 20s are now the age group with the most cases reported in Denton County. The age group accounts for 21.1% of cases while the next biggest group, people in their 30s, account for 20.8% of cases.

Denton County residents in their 60s make up 9.8% of reported cases but make up 44.4% of reported deaths.

Reported cases in Lewisville topped 400 Saturday as 11 new patients were reported. Other newly reported patients are from Carrollton (10), The Colony (7), Dallas (1), Denton (12), Flower Mound (2), Frisco (6), Highland Village (1), Lake Dallas (3), Little Elm (2), Plano (1), Sanger (1) and unincorporated parts of Denton County (2).

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 20, 2020

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 2,113 36
Argyle 5
Aubrey 6 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 242 4
Celina 4
Coppell 2
The Colony 135 3
Copper Canyon 6
Corinth 30
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 86 2
Denton 375 12
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 14
Flower Mound 78 1
Fort Worth 23
Frisco 100
Hickory Creek 5
Highland Village 21
Justin 4
Krum 18
Lake Dallas 33
Lewisville 403 7
Little Elm 106 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 5
Pilot Point 5
Plano 5
Ponder 4
Prosper 9 1
Providence Village 10
Roanoke 16
Sanger 15
Shady Shores 9 1
Trophy Club 21
Unincorporated 246 2

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

