An additional 49 cases of COVID-19 reported in Denton County Saturday increased the countywide total to 2,630.

Along with the 49 new cases, 20 more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the recovery total to 1,120. There’s still 1,473 patients in the county actively fighting the virus.

One new case emanated from Double Oak, Krum, Lake Dallas, Oak Point and Providence Village. Two more cases were reported in Carrollton and Fort Worth. The Colony, Corinth, Flower Mound and Little Elm each added three new cases. Another five patients in Frisco, six in Denton, seven in Lewisville and 10 in unincorporated parts of Denton County were also reported.

Of the 49 new cases reported Saturday, 17 were patients in their 20s. People in their 20s make up 23.4% of reported cases in Denton County — the highest age group. Between June 21 and June 27, Denton County Public Health reported 152 new cases among this age group.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in their 30s increased by 87 cases in the same time frame.

About 8.6% of people in the county who have tested positive for the virus required hospitalization. A total of 517 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Denton County in the last seven days.

The Denton City Council voted Friday to mandate businesses require customers and employees to wear face masks through Aug. 4 to help fight the spread of the virus. Businesses have about a week to develop their public safety policy and plan, including signage, before enforcement begins.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 27

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 2630 37
Argyle 9
Aubrey 10 1
Bartonville 4
Carrollton 298 4
Celina 6
Coppell 2
The Colony 177 3
Copper Canyon 8
Corinth 42
Cross Roads 3
Dallas 94 2
Denton 482 12
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 15
Flower Mound 105 1
Fort Worth 28
Frisco 125
Hackberry 1
Hickory Creek 5
Highland Village 21
Justin 4
Krum 21
Lake Dallas 39
Lewisville 478 8
Little Elm 138 1
Northlake 6
Oak Point 6
Pilot Point 6
Plano 8
Ponder 4
Prosper 10 1
Providence Village 11
Roanoke 24
Sanger 21
Shady Shores 13 1
Trophy Club 23
Unincorporated 317 2

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

