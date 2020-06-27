An additional 49 cases of COVID-19 reported in Denton County Saturday increased the countywide total to 2,630.
Along with the 49 new cases, 20 more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the recovery total to 1,120. There’s still 1,473 patients in the county actively fighting the virus.
One new case emanated from Double Oak, Krum, Lake Dallas, Oak Point and Providence Village. Two more cases were reported in Carrollton and Fort Worth. The Colony, Corinth, Flower Mound and Little Elm each added three new cases. Another five patients in Frisco, six in Denton, seven in Lewisville and 10 in unincorporated parts of Denton County were also reported.
Of the 49 new cases reported Saturday, 17 were patients in their 20s. People in their 20s make up 23.4% of reported cases in Denton County — the highest age group. Between June 21 and June 27, Denton County Public Health reported 152 new cases among this age group.
Meanwhile, the number of patients in their 30s increased by 87 cases in the same time frame.
About 8.6% of people in the county who have tested positive for the virus required hospitalization. A total of 517 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Denton County in the last seven days.
The Denton City Council voted Friday to mandate businesses require customers and employees to wear face masks through Aug. 4 to help fight the spread of the virus. Businesses have about a week to develop their public safety policy and plan, including signage, before enforcement begins.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 27
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|2630
|37
|Argyle
|9
|Aubrey
|10
|1
|Bartonville
|4
|Carrollton
|298
|4
|Celina
|6
|Coppell
|2
|The Colony
|177
|3
|Copper Canyon
|8
|Corinth
|42
|Cross Roads
|3
|Dallas
|94
|2
|Denton
|482
|12
|DSSLC
|63
|1
|Double Oak
|15
|Flower Mound
|105
|1
|Fort Worth
|28
|Frisco
|125
|Hackberry
|1
|Hickory Creek
|5
|Highland Village
|21
|Justin
|4
|Krum
|21
|Lake Dallas
|39
|Lewisville
|478
|8
|Little Elm
|138
|1
|Northlake
|6
|Oak Point
|6
|Pilot Point
|6
|Plano
|8
|Ponder
|4
|Prosper
|10
|1
|Providence Village
|11
|Roanoke
|24
|Sanger
|21
|Shady Shores
|13
|1
|Trophy Club
|23
|Unincorporated
|317
|2