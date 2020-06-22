A mandate requiring the public use of face coverings is not expected to be endorsed during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Denton County Commissioners Court as the worsening COVID-19 health crisis continues.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson on Monday said he will not recommend the required use of face masks to commissioners but instead will continue emphasizing their use. Richardson noted he cannot dictate how local and county governments respond but said he encourages community members to use their best judgment when about.
“It’s important to note that all of us need to take responsibility for our health and not advocate that to others — we need to be pursuing and protecting ourselves — if I go to a venue or a place where people are not physically distancing and not wearing face masks, I might not patronize that place,” Richardson said about the responsibility of the public to reduce spread.
On Monday, state Rep. Michelle Beckley issued a statement calling on Denton County Judge Andy Eads to issue an ordinance mandating the use of face masks, citing the worsening public health crisis. In her statement, Beckley called on Eads to implement a mask ordinance mirroring Dallas County’s order, which went into effect on Saturday.
The Dallas County order mandates that businesses require all employees and visitors 10 years and older to wear a face covering while in an area where social distancing is made difficult. Under the order, any commercial entity directly serving the public is required to also develop a “health and safety” policy that includes face mask requirements.
Calls to Eads seeking comment had not been returned by late Monday.
Eads has been steadfast in his insistence that a face mask ordinance is not forthcoming, saying increases in new positive cases were a reflection, in part, of expanded testing. However, the weekly positivity rate — the ratio of positive tests to total tests — continued to climb on Monday, from 7.8% to 9.3%.
“We daily monitor a variety of medical data in conjunction with consultations with our Denton County health care providers in determining any future mandatory requirements,” Eads said in an email on Sunday.
To date, 34,471 Denton County residents have been tested for the coronavirus between public and private health care providers, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. About 2,730 of those tests were conducted by the public health department, said Jennifer Rainey, the department’s spokesperson.
In addition, while county officials continue monitoring daily hospital capacities, Richardson said overall hospital and ICU bed capacity, including ventilator usage, indicated available surge capacity. While daily hospital occupancy is roughly 50%, with about 43% of ICU beds occupied and 14% of ventilators in use, about 28 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
While Richardson said “all options remain on the table” regarding the county health department’s response and guidance, an ordinance mandating masks is not needed right now because medical infrastructure can “absorb a spike.”