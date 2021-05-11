Vaccine card
The front side of a COVID-19 vaccination card is shown at a Denton County Public Health vaccine clinic in January. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,351 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 11, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,351 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. 

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 75,133 141 506
Argyle 398 1 2
Aubrey 513 2 2
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,868 24 48
Celina 186 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,414 4 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,925 2 13
Cross Roads 137 0 2
Dallas 730 0 10
Denton 11,564 28 133
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 267 1
Flower Mound 6,404 13 32
Fort Worth 1,324 0 6
Frisco 4,858 5 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 112 0
Hickory Creek 436 0 1
Highland Village 1,367 3 8
Justin 537 4 9
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 510 0 2
Lake Dallas 701 1 1
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,324 21 72
Little Elm 4,270 3 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 562 2 4
Oak Point 349 0 1
Pilot Point 461 0 14
Plano 210 0 10
Ponder 190 0
Prosper 299 0 2
Providence Village 624 0 1
Roanoke 927 1 2
Sanger 785 0 6
Shady Shores 217 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,129 2 2
Unincorporated 10,737 25 52

