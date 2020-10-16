AP_20058793356405.jpg

More than 15,000 people in Denton County had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 by Friday afternoon. 

Denton County Public Health confirmed 212 more people had tested positive Friday, the third highest single-day increase excluding the 1,240 mostly retroactive cases confirmed on Oct. 6.

As of Friday, 15,009 people had tested positive for the virus in Denton County, of whom 2,327 were estimated to still be infected. 

County health officials also confirmed a man in his 60s living in southwest unincorporated Denton County died from COVID-19. His death marked the 117th DCPH confirmed. 

The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 162 such deaths by Friday evening. 

Thirty-three of the newly infected locals confirmed Friday live in unincorporated Denton County, 30 live in Denton, 24 live in Carrollton and another 24 live in Lewisville. 

Denton ISD officials Thursday reported four students and one staffer who had tested positive for the virus. 

The students attended Evers Park Elementary, Denton High, Strickland Middle and Guyer High schools. The staffer works at Hodge Elementary.

Argyle ISD reported a high schooler had tested positive. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 16

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 15,009 212 117 1
Argyle 64 0
Aubrey 97 4 1
Bartonville 41 0
Carrollton 1,548 24 17
Celina 27 0
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 987 14 4
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 339 4 2
Cross Roads 18 0
Dallas 332 3 6
Denton 2,813 30 37
DSSLC 129 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 44 1
Flower Mound 892 13 1
Fort Worth 201 2
Frisco 784 9 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 23 1
Hickory Creek 81 1
Highland Village 191 3 3
Justin 60 4
Krugerville 16 2 1
Krum 85 1
Lake Dallas 159 0
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,275 24 17
Little Elm 789 12 6
Northlake 61 3 1
Oak Point 57 2
Pilot Point 144 2 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 23 1
Prosper 51 2 1
Providence Village 93 2
Roanoke 141 3 1
Sanger 158 1
Shady Shores 43 1 1
Southlake 8 0
Trophy Club 184 10
Unincorporated 1,965 33 10 1

