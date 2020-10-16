More than 15,000 people in Denton County had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 by Friday afternoon.
Denton County Public Health confirmed 212 more people had tested positive Friday, the third highest single-day increase excluding the 1,240 mostly retroactive cases confirmed on Oct. 6.
As of Friday, 15,009 people had tested positive for the virus in Denton County, of whom 2,327 were estimated to still be infected.
County health officials also confirmed a man in his 60s living in southwest unincorporated Denton County died from COVID-19. His death marked the 117th DCPH confirmed.
The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 162 such deaths by Friday evening.
Thirty-three of the newly infected locals confirmed Friday live in unincorporated Denton County, 30 live in Denton, 24 live in Carrollton and another 24 live in Lewisville.
Denton ISD officials Thursday reported four students and one staffer who had tested positive for the virus.
The students attended Evers Park Elementary, Denton High, Strickland Middle and Guyer High schools. The staffer works at Hodge Elementary.
Argyle ISD reported a high schooler had tested positive.