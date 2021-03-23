Following a Tuesday announcement from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Denton County has opened its online COVID-19 vaccine waitlist to all adults, regardless of their age, occupation or health conditions.
As per the Texas DSHS, any adult in the state will be eligible to receive a vaccine beginning March 29, though the department is asking providers to prioritize appointments for those age 80 or older.
Denton County’s online vaccine registration waitlist, found at dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine, is now open to all of the newly eligible individuals. Any Texas adult can register through the waitlist to receive a shot at one of the county’s Texas Motor Speedway clinics, though they first must receive a notification of their appointment time, as the clinics are appointment-only.
“We welcome this news so we continue to get shots into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads stated in a news release.
Prior to the state’s announcement Tuesday, county commissioners met for their weekly meeting. During Public Health Director Matt Richardson’s coronavirus presentation, he unveiled a new feature of the department’s online COVID-19 tracker: vaccination statistics, including the status of the waitlist and how many first and second doses the county itself has administered.
The Texas DSHS has its own online resource for vaccination tracking, which as of Tuesday reported 174,148 Denton County residents have received at least one dose, with 100,672 of those having been fully vaccinated. Those figures include shots given by all county providers, whereas DCPH’s new tool will update every Monday to reflect doses administered by the department specifically.
According to the new tool, DCPH had administered 122,593 first doses and 51,779 second doses prior to the start of this week’s clinics. However, Richardson and Eads drew particular attention to the waitlist statistics: 413,077 waitlist requests received, with the county having sent out invitations through spot No. 404,438.
The gap between the invitations and administered doses comes from cancellations and clinic no-shows, with many residents having received their shots from other providers. Richardson said that for first-dose appointments, the county could be overinviting by up to 75%.
“The good news is people do seem to be signing up on waitlists and getting vaccine elsewhere,” Richardson said. “The bad news is we’re inviting more and more people for those slots, and we’re having about a 20-to-22% no-show rate for the first-time vaccines.”
With under 10,000 people remaining on the waitlist as of Monday morning, Eads urged residents inside and outside the county to register if they haven’t already.
“If you meet the eligibility requirement, go ahead and get on our list,” Eads said. “This is not a long waitlist. We encourage you to get on that list because this is not weeks away — this would be days away.”
Richardson, who said the county could struggle to reach this week’s vaccination goals due to the no-shows, also urged anyone eligible to sign up.
“We were hoping to vaccinate over 50,000 this week, but I don’t know if we’ll get there with these no-shows,” Richardson said. “To echo the judge, sign up on our waitlist, and we will send you an invitation. There’s room, and we have capacity.”
The county likely will experience an uptick in waitlist registrations now that anyone over 16 is eligible. Richardson did not address the county’s lack of a vaccine allocation for the week, though DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said Monday that it still will be receiving its second-dose shipment and that the lack of additional doses will not impact this week’s four clinics.