Denton County on Thursday surpassed 10,000 estimated active coronavirus infections for the first time.

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday another 836 county residents had tested positive for the virus, raising the cumulative infection count to 33,121, of whom 10,329 were estimated to still be infected.

That means roughly 31.2% of all the people confirmed to have the virus in the county over the past 40 weeks were concurrently infected Thursday, according to DCPH estimates.

Of the newly infected residents, 122 live in Denton, 117 in Lewisville and 95 in unincorporated Denton County.

Additionally, DCPH confirmed another eight residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19.

Six of them were residents of the Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation Center in Denton, which on Wednesday had another three residents reported dead of the disease.

Of the resident deaths announced Thursday at the Denton center, three were women at least 80 years old, two were men in their 70s and one was a woman in her 70s.

The two other deaths included in Thursday’s announcement were of a Providence Village woman and a Frisco man, both of whom were in their 70s.

DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who have died from the disease.

County health officials had confirmed 180 total deaths caused by COVID-19 by Thursday afternoon. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 274 such deaths by Wednesday evening.

Approximately 88.4% of the staffed adult intensive care unit beds across Denton County were occupied Thursday.

Denton County public school officials confirmed another 13 students and nine staffers had tested positive for the virus by Wednesday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

One student and one staffer at Ryan High

One student at Crownover Middle

One student and one staffer at Pecan Creek Elementary

One student and one staffer at Harpool Middle

One student at Adkins Elementary

Two students at Braswell High

One staffer at Myers Middle

One staffer at Strickland Middle

One staffer at the Windle School for Young Children

One staffer at Houston Elementary

One staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary

Argyle ISD

Two students at Argyle High

Three students at Argyle West Elementary

Lake Dallas ISD

One student at Lake Dallas Elementary

One staffer at Shady Shores Elementary

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 17

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 33,121 836 180 8
Argyle 154 8
Aubrey 190 1 1
Bartonville 72 2
Carrollton 3,298 77 20
Celina 54 5
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 2,069 51 8
Copper Canyon 48 0
Corinth 907 31 3
Cross Roads 60 2 1
Dallas 440 6 6
Denton 5,812 122 53 6
DSSLC 170 0 3
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 112 1
Flower Mound 2,285 73 3
Fort Worth 513 12
Frisco 1,716 47 17 1
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 47 3
Hickory Creek 195 3
Highland Village 502 13 5
Justin 296 9 4
Krugerville 52 2 1
Krum 251 11
Lake Dallas 351 11
Lakewood Village 14 0
Lewisville 4,874 117 24
Little Elm 1,691 64 7
Northlake 197 14 1
Oak Point 141 1
Pilot Point 216 1 6
Plano 72 1
Ponder 64 1
Prosper 105 3 1
Providence Village 234 12 1 1
Roanoke 368 16 1
Sanger 396 8
Shady Shores 103 2 1
Southlake 31 3
Trophy Club 467 8
Unincorporated 4,535 95 13

