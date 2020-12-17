Denton County on Thursday surpassed 10,000 estimated active coronavirus infections for the first time.
Denton County Public Health announced Thursday another 836 county residents had tested positive for the virus, raising the cumulative infection count to 33,121, of whom 10,329 were estimated to still be infected.
That means roughly 31.2% of all the people confirmed to have the virus in the county over the past 40 weeks were concurrently infected Thursday, according to DCPH estimates.
Of the newly infected residents, 122 live in Denton, 117 in Lewisville and 95 in unincorporated Denton County.
Additionally, DCPH confirmed another eight residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19.
Six of them were residents of the Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation Center in Denton, which on Wednesday had another three residents reported dead of the disease.
Of the resident deaths announced Thursday at the Denton center, three were women at least 80 years old, two were men in their 70s and one was a woman in her 70s.
The two other deaths included in Thursday’s announcement were of a Providence Village woman and a Frisco man, both of whom were in their 70s.
DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who have died from the disease.
County health officials had confirmed 180 total deaths caused by COVID-19 by Thursday afternoon. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 274 such deaths by Wednesday evening.
Approximately 88.4% of the staffed adult intensive care unit beds across Denton County were occupied Thursday.
Denton County public school officials confirmed another 13 students and nine staffers had tested positive for the virus by Wednesday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
One student and one staffer at Ryan High
One student at Crownover Middle
One student and one staffer at Pecan Creek Elementary
One student and one staffer at Harpool Middle
One student at Adkins Elementary
Two students at Braswell High
One staffer at Myers Middle
One staffer at Strickland Middle
One staffer at the Windle School for Young Children
One staffer at Houston Elementary
One staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary
Argyle ISD
Two students at Argyle High
Three students at Argyle West Elementary
Lake Dallas ISD
One student at Lake Dallas Elementary
One staffer at Shady Shores Elementary