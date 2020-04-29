Wednesday marked the longest stretch without an increase in deaths relating to complications of the novel coronavirus since the first death was reported on March 26, according to Denton County Public Health.
The last COVID-19-related death in Denton County was April 25.
Denton County announced five newly recovered COVID-19 patients and 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, as the total number of recovered nearly outpaces the active case total for the second day.
The total number of countywide patients infected with the novel coronavirus increased to 748 on Wednesday, as the total number of recovered (363) and active cases (365) both increased by five. No deaths were reported as the total stands at 20.
Denton County area towns and cities with new cases Wednesday include Little Elm (2), The Colony (1); and Denton County portions of Carrollton (2), Frisco (1), Lewisville (1). Denton reported three new cases, increasing the citywide total to 140. Nearly 44.3% of all Denton patients infected with the virus have recovered.
No cases were reported Wednesday from resident or staff at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where the facility total remains at 115. The total number of residents who tested positive remains 54, while the active case total remains at 43.
The total number of staff that have tested positive remains 61, however, only 14 staff members who reside in a different county are excluded from the cumulative case total.
In addition, no cases were reported from any of the county’s 105 long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes on Wednesday, where the total number of infected residents stands at 19.
The most predominant age group with an overall majority of cases (54.8%) are individuals younger than 50. However, individuals between the ages of 40-49 hold the largest percentage of overall cases with roughly 20.9%.
A total of 625 individuals’ initial isolation status is listed as in home or facility isolation, while 122 have been hospitalized with the virus and one case is pending an investigation.
Denton County Public Health will be conducting the first public drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Saturday, May 2, at the Denton County Public Health office. Matt Richardson, director of public health, said that testing is criteria-based and is limited to no more than 200 tests. He said that individuals must pre-register in advance and that there is no associated cost.
Eligibility for testing includes showing symptoms within the past seven days; being employed as either a first responder or health care worker; being older than 65 or having underlying conditions.
To register, call 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.