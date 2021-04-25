Homebound citizens in Denton County can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine without leaving their residence through a new program available to all county residents.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson announced the program at last week’s Commissioners Court meeting. With the county’s waitlist drawing closer to zero, the department planned its final first-dose vaccine clinic at Texas Motor Speedway for Friday.
Though that clinic was canceled due to severe weather, the next phase of the local vaccine rollout has already begun, including the new program for homebound individuals. When registering through the county’s online waitlist, one can now designate themselves as homebound, making the program available to them.
While the county’s waitlist is open to all Texas residents due to DCPH’s status as a state hub provider, the homebound program is available only to those living in Denton County. The actual administration of the program falls to Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 in Argyle.
“We pick up the vaccines for the homebound citizens that day, we drive to their homes and are able to administer them just as you would at the clinic,” said Megan Reynolds, DCES District 1 communications director. “I think it was a really important pivot to change strategies.”
As of Friday, Reynolds said there were about 70 people registered for the program. Three people — two in Denton and one in Roanoke — were served Thursday, the first formal day of the program.
DCES District 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger said each individual requires two personnel and that the vaccines are picked up directly from DCPH’s clinics at the speedway before being taken to the homebound recipient. Those personnel will run the program three days per week.
“We figure we can do 10 a day, so that would be 30 a week,” Hohenberger said. “If it ends up with the number being higher, we can designate more personnel to the program.”
As for what that number will end up looking like, Hohenberger said he isn’t sure, but that he expects it to grow as more people find out about the program.
“We just don’t know,” Hohenberger said. “A number of people are starting to find out it’s available, so it’s going to increase, no doubt.”