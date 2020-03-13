Denton County Judge Andy Eads signed a disaster declaration and executive order Friday because of COVID-19, though Denton County has zero confirmed cases.
Eads and representatives from Denton County Public Health and Denton County Department of Development and Emergency Services held a press conference Friday evening.
The declaration will be in effect for seven days, unless renewed by the Denton County Commissioner's Court.
Eads said the state of disaster will help the county start to take preventative action in preventing the spread of the virus.
He advised cancellation of all large gatherings that will have more than 250 people, that citizens practice social distancing and avoid hoarding of emergency supplies.
"In light of shortages of hand sanitizer and other household items, we're asking that citizens be thoughtful and generous in their consumption activities," Eads said.