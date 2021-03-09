With Denton County set to fully reopen Wednesday following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the statewide mask mandate and business occupancy restrictions, County Judge Andy Eads said he believes the openings are another step in returning to normalcy that won’t cause a “huge spike” in cases.
Commissioners did not address Abbott’s decision at last week’s County Commissioners Court meeting. At Tuesday’s meeting, Deputy County Administrator Jody Gonzalez outlined the new executive order. GA-34 will take effect at midnight Wednesday, rescinding or superseding several previous coronavirus-focused orders, including GA-29 requiring face coverings.
The county itself never issued a mask mandate, simply abiding by the statewide mandate. Gonzalez reiterated that the county still recommends virus prevention measures, as does Abbott’s new order.
“We do not have the option to do a local face covering or mask mandate if we chose to. We do not have that authority,” Gonzalez said. “We still strongly encourage people to wear face coverings … we’re finally seeing the numbers decline and we’re so excited to be able to see those, but in order to get there, we will still strongly recommend that people take that path.”
In recent weeks, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson has highlighted substantial improvements in COVID-19 activity. New cases, the number of active cases and hospitalizations are all on the decline — improvements he attributed to prevention efforts such as mask usage and the ongoing vaccine rollout.
According to Tuesday data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 119,555 Denton County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with 84,823 fully vaccinated. That figure includes vaccines given from all county providers, including DCPH as well as pharmacies and others.
Reached Tuesday afternoon, Richardson said the department is hopeful the county continues to see improvement in its path to herd immunity, but that there are still causes for concern.
“We’re concerned both about variants and about the relaxing and loosening of mask requirements,” Richardson said. “We in public health would have liked to see masks through March. That’s still a strong recommendation by DCPH.”
Eads, also reached following the meeting, said all county offices will be operating at full capacity starting Wednesday. As with residents, employees will be recommended to wear masks, though there won’t be any requirements.
“I think it’s time to reopen Texas,” Eads said. “We’re just being consistent with the governor’s order.”
Eads said he doesn’t believe the lifted restrictions and requirements will compromise the county’s recent progress as vaccination efforts continue. Throughout the pandemic, he has cited community spread as the culprit in virus spikes, stating the county has not identified bars and similar establishments as particularly high-risk for coronavirus spread.
“We didn’t see a huge increase from before, so taking this last incremental step to increase the openings, I’m not anticipating a huge spike,” Eads said. “I would think that we’re closing in on what would be practical herd immunity.”
Tuesday, the county announced it will be vaccinating 3,500 individuals who work in education after the waitlist opened up to them last week. However, that group doesn’t include recent signups but rather people who had already signed up and since identified themselves as school and child-care personnel.
According to a press release, the county has identified about 13,660 education workers already on the waitlist. The 3,500 recipients are the first chronological signups out of that group. The clinic will be held Friday at Texas Motor Speedway by appointment only. Additional clinics for education workers are also being planned.