Denton County Judge Andy Eads has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the county.
It was announced on Tuesday that Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus, and Eads has been in quarantine since Monday after he was notified of potential exposure, the release states.
“I want to encourage people to follow quarantine procedures if they have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Eads said in the release. “By going into quarantine, the potential for spreading COVID-19 to others is significantly reduced.”
As with Mitchell, standard contact tracing will be performed by Denton County Public Health and any individual with close contact to Eads will be asked to quarantine. The release states he has only been in contact with household members since Monday.
“I want everyone to know that I feel good and will continue to work at home while I recover,” Eads said.