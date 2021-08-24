With the recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations not letting up and nurses becoming more difficult to find, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said Tuesday the time is now for real concern over the county’s hospital system.
Richardson cited several statistics in his analysis at Tuesday morning’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, the most visible being the amount of remaining intensive care unit beds reported by the county’s hospitals. By reporting time Monday afternoon and again Tuesday, those hospitals reported a collective total of four remaining ICU beds.
Those who have checked the ICU reporting in recent weeks would see an emerging pattern: The number of total beds increases as hospital occupancy increases to dangerous levels, such as Tuesday afternoon’s 95.6%. That’s because the number refers to staffed beds, not physical space, meaning hospitals can bring in more staff to make more beds available — but ICU-qualified nurses are seeing greatly increased demand with much shorter supply.
Going beyond just ICU beds, the county’s percentage of total inpatient hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients was estimated at 21.8% Tuesday, though the seven-day average came in at 23% — a number getting increasingly closer to January’s 25.4% peak. A total of 180 beds are currently taken up by COVID-19 patients — still more than 50 under peak levels — though Richardson said a similar level of stress is taking hold.
Hospital staffing a key factor
“You saw that we have 180 people, not as many as 235 over the holidays, but staffing shortages are so severe in Denton County hospitals,” Richardson said. “Because of that high census of COVID and the low numbers of nurses available to manage those in-patient beds, it’s essentially the same threat to the hospital system as it was in the fall and winter.”
So why is staffing more of a problem now than at the peak of the pandemic? Richardson said that while only hospital administrators know the specifics, a number of factors are at play, including nurses becoming extremely expensive for hospitals to acquire and keep, more nurses becoming sick with the ongoing mutation of the virus and even the decision by many hospitals to mandate vaccines, which is forcing out employees who choose not to receive one.
Another potential factor is the delta variant’s increased transmissibility. Because it has proven to spread more efficiently than the initial coronavirus strains, the second surge has taken hold more quickly, giving the hospital system less time to react. Richardson said health officials saw last year’s surge coming, and this year’s less so, with the vaccine now available for over half a year.
“We just didn’t know there would be a large enough cohort of the unvaccinated that would provide the fuel for this type of fire,” Richardson said.
With all those factors under consideration, Richardson’s verdict was simple: The time for real concern over the hospital system is now.
“We’re already there,” Richardson said. “I’m hearing from hospital administrators saying they feel like even though the COVID census is not as high, that because of the staffing shortages, they’re at the same level of severity. We’re not quite where we were with numbers of COVID in the hospitals, but the situations are very, very similar.”
Data breach in vaccination clinics
County officials also announced at Tuesday’s meeting that a recent vulnerability in a third-party application used in vaccination clinics exposed residents’ names, birth dates, e-mails, phone numbers and COVID-19 vaccination information.
County Communications Director Dawn Cobb said the app was used for scheduling in vaccine clinics. The vulnerability was discovered on July 7, and the app subsequently shut down for investigation, with officials working with the app’s developers to add security measures before reinstating it.
“We had a total of 326,415 individuals potentially impacted,” Cobb said. “At this particular point in time, we have not had any indication [the information] was accessed.”
County Chief Information Officer Kevin Carr said all potentially involved recipients will be notified with a formal letter, accompanied by the opening of a call center for questions. An investigation has not revealed any misuse of the information, he said, though it was confirmed to be accessible.
The full notice of the vulnerability is available here. Information on Social Security, driver’s licenses, financial accounts and insurance was not collected by the county and thus was not part of the exposure.
An investigation is continuing, Cobb said.