Despite reports of coronavirus cases falling off in other parts of the country, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said the department is still waiting for local data to show a definitive downswing.
Richardson typically refers to DCPH’s symptom onset case data when discussing trends, as that data dates cases back to when a resident became sick, rather than going by when the department was first notified of a positive test and reported it. But getting that information means manual investigations, leading to weeks of lag in that reporting.
The most recent week of symptom onset data DCPH has available is from Jan. 9-15. Richardson said at Tuesday’s county Commissioners Court meeting that he was hoping the worst of the omicron surge would show itself by then, but the data is showing different results. The week’s total comes in only slightly below the first week of the year, with many more cases still to be added.
That conclusion stands in contrast to other parts of the country, particularly the Northeast, where omicron’s crest has been left behind. While those nationwide trends suggest the county will start to trend down soon if it hasn’t already, Richardson pointed out several developments officials are still concerned with.
For one, Richardson showed, pediatric cases are still ballooning. The 0-19 age group is increasing by almost 1,000 cases per week, now easily sitting at a pandemic high of 3,000-plus. That development is a partial contributor to Lewisville ISD’s closure this week, although the district cited staffing shortages as the main cause. The closure serves as the most recent local example of omicron’s sting.
Hospital data is more of a matter of perception, Richardson said. On one hand, the raw number of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients has already reached a new all-time high: 236 on Friday, Jan. 20. On the other, that total is only about 20 beds more than during the delta surge’s peak, and is about equal to the peak of the first major surge last winter — all with cases more than doubling.
“It’s challenging to message, but that is a little bit of good news,” Richardson said. “People with omicron are being hospitalized at a lower rate.”
But that context doesn’t reduce the load on hospitals in Denton County, which are wrestling with the sheer numbers of patients brought by the current surge. Collective ICU occupancy was reported at 90.8% Monday, with nine of 98 staffed beds available. That’s more wiggle room than hospitals have had during other pandemic spikes, but Richardson said it “remains a difficult time for our friends that work in hospitals.”
Statewide test positivity, another indicator Richardson frequently cites, is on a slight decline of late. Molecular tests have dropped from nearly 36% to 33% positive in recent days, while rapid tests have fallen to about 21% from a high of 23.6%. However, he said those drop-offs aren’t steep enough yet to show the state is in the clear.
“The positivity really tells us that we’re not really on the back end of the wave just yet,” Richardson said.
Contemplated litigation over building project
In Tuesday’s executive session, county officials discussed “contemplated litigation regarding Sundt Construction, Inc., and O’Haver Contractors,” according to meeting documents. Arizona-based Sundt was the contractor for the county’s new administrative courthouse, while San Antonio-based O’Haver was contracted to build a kitchen and laundry facility for the county jail.
After reconvening from closed session, commissioners took no action on the agenda item. Denton County Judge Andy Eads declined to comment on the matter, saying officials are still discussing it. In an interview in September, he said the county does “have legal advice that we seek as we’re wrapping this up, to make sure the county’s protected and our interests are protected.”