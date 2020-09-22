As in-person learning picks up countywide, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting that COVID-19 cases in school-age children have increased but that the caseload in that age range remains manageable.
For the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, the county reported 105 cases of the virus within the 0-19 age range. That number dropped to 74 Sept. 6-12 but rose to 113 for the past week, the highest that has been reported for a week since the end of August.
The additional 39 cases represent the largest weekly increase the county has reported in that age range since July. Richardson has said previously that the department would be closely monitoring children as more schools begin in-person learning.
“The number is up, but it is manageable,” Richardson said. “I applaud our school districts, parents, administrators, staff, teachers and students for their compliance with masks. It is making a difference.”
Richardson said the current state of the 0-19 age group is good news and that the department is hoping the increase does not continue into future weeks.
As for the overall state of the virus in the county, Richardson gave another positive review. The past weeks of progress have continued, with the county nearly at 10,000 total recoveries and less than 1,500 active cases. He said the county has not shown signs of replicating the surge in cases it had in June and July.
As he has frequently done throughout the pandemic, Richardson urged residents to continue adhering to mask usage and social distancing recommendations.
“This really hearkens back to that compliance with physical distancing and masks,” Richardson said. “I would just caution the public to continue this compliance.”
The department also unveiled a mobile viewer for its existing school reporting dashboard at Tuesday’s meeting, which residents can use to view absenteeism and COVID-19 cases for both students and staff. Participation in the system remains voluntary for schools, with 17% of the county’s schools currently reporting.