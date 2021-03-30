As Denton County dispensed COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday in its first clinic available to all Texas adults, Public Health Director Matt Richardson outlined the county’s declining virus cases and hospitalizations during the morning Commissioners Court meeting.
Denton County Public Health has been allocated 25,740 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week after not receiving a first-dose allocation at all for the week prior. Using those shots and its existing stock, the department has planned three clinics for the week, each aiming to administer around 13,500 shots — both first and second doses.
DCPH’s new online vaccine tracker, updated at the start of every week, shows its online waitlist had received 459,864 applicants by Monday morning. Prior to last week’s announcement that all Texas adults can register for the shot, the waitlist had totaled 413,077. At that point, fewer than 10,000 residents remained on the waitlist, though that number was up to nearly 35,000 by Monday.
Tuesday’s clinic at the Texas Motor Speedway had already vaccinated thousands by the time Richardson gave his weekly coronavirus presentation, including DCPH’s 200,000th vaccine dose administered since it began hosting clinics at the speedway’s huge parking lot.
As for the virus itself, Richardson gave a positive review of the county’s progress in the pandemic, highlighting several key statistics that illustrate the coronavirus’s spread is continuing to slow. Hospitalizations are continuing to trend downward, with adult ICU occupancy for county hospitals reported at 71% Monday afternoon after hovering in the mid-90s during the worst of the pandemic.
The percentage of total inpatient hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients has also seen marked improvement. After peaking at 26.9% in December and in January, the statistic’s seven-day average was down to 4.6% Monday — the lowest the county has seen since early October.
“We’re at 4.6%, and the metroplex [Trauma Service Area E] is at 3.9%,” Richardson said. “It’s still an encouraging trend in hospitalizations, and that’s important to continue.”
Richardson also reviewed DCPH’s data on cases by date of symptom onset, which he has used previously as a comprehensive tracker for local virus progression. Similar to hospitalizations, the county’s overall case volume peaked in December and January, when thousands of cases were being confirmed each week.
The department has now reported symptom onset data for the first three weeks of March, with each seeing a decline in cases over the previous week. In fact, none of those weeks reached 1,000 cases.
“Other parts of the nation have begun to see a surge or a spike — Denton County has not. … Our outbreak is diminishing,” Richardson said. “We are being diligent and vigilant in our surveillance of new cases. If we start to see the trend reverse, we will report that.”
Richardson attributed the recent progress to vaccinations and ongoing efforts by residents, even as Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate and business occupancy restrictions.
“Obviously, the vaccinations are one of the most important interventions that we’re seeing,” Richardson said. “We’re hopeful people still are wearing masks in public, even if vaccinated, and we can hold on a little longer to these interventions of physical distancing and mask use.”
The county still has at least one potential hurdle to clear: spring break. Following a question from Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, Richardson said early results have been encouraging but that the full impact of spring break travel is still unknown.
“We are concerned about Florida spring break chickens coming home to Denton County to hatch,” Richardson said. “We have not seen a spike as of yet. It may be just a bit early, maybe by a week. … The surveillance is high.”
Later in Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners extended the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration through June 30. County Judge Andy Eads reiterated that the declaration does not implement any regulations such as a mask mandate but rather allows departments more purchasing flexibility.
“We are still addressing [the pandemic], and addressing it in an aggressive manner,” Eads said. “This allows us flexibility to continue to be at TMS or potentially other locations throughout the county, and if we need supplies or resources for that.”