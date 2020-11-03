Following a week in which Denton county reported 20 COVID-19 deaths and jumped to over 3,000 active cases, Public Health director Matt Richardson revealed the department is three to four days behind on case investigations as the case load begins to stack.
Richardson spoke on the spread of the virus and how the department is handling it at Tuesday’s county Commissioners Court meeting. The meeting was held in-person after the past three were held virtually due to Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell and Judge Andy Eads testing positive for the virus. Commissioner Ron Marchant attended virtually and Eads was not present at the meeting, which was conducted by Commissioner Hugh Coleman.
Dawn Cobb, the county’s director of community relations, said she did not know of specific reasons for Marchant attending virtually and Eads being absent, but that it’s not unusual for commissioners to sometimes miss or attend virtually for various reasons. She added that Eads has completed the isolation period after testing positive for the virus.
At last week’s meeting, Richardson noted the coronavirus epidemic curve is no longer flat, but growing, reflecting an increase in cases. The growth has continued since, with the county now at 3,049 active cases and coming off Monday’s 238 newly reported cases, the largest single-day increase it has seen during the pandemic.
The increase in case volume is holding the department back on its case investigations by about three to four days, Richardson said, leading it to hire five additional temporary staff who will be trained to conduct them and help with contact tracing.
“We do have a glut of cases to be worked and several hundred in the queue that are unassigned,” Richardson said.
To collect data on the date of symptom onset for cases, the county conducts investigations including calling those who have tested positive and interviewing them. If someone can’t be reached by phone, they are sent a letter. Richardson said the response rate to phone interviews is dropping, which has led to delay times of up to 17 days.
Hospital capacity metrics are a mixed bag, with adult ICU occupancy at 83%, going from 22 beds available last week to 15 as of Monday, and ventilator usage at 23.5% with 287 available. Total inpatient occupancy is at 65.7% with 271 beds available, which Richardson said should be taken as good news.
“You’ve seen the reports out of El Paso and the panhandle — we’re not seeing that activity in our hospitals yet,” Richardson said.
However, one important metric Richardson has highlighted for weeks is continuing to move in the wrong direction: the percentage of total inpatient beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. Gov. Greg Abbott is using the metric as the tracking statistic for whether areas are eligible for bar reopening, setting the threshold at 15%.
The state goes by the statistic’s seven-day moving average, and the county has seen it climb in past weeks in line with the overall coronavirus epidemic curve. As of Monday, the county’s moving average came in at 9.7%, the highest it has been in over three months. While that metric is looked at for an entire trauma service area and Richardson has said previously that Denton County has one of the lowest for its area, he was blunt on the increase.
“We’re concerned,” Richardson said. “We’re not to where we were in July but we continue to go the wrong direction, and that is mirrored across the metroplex and across the state.”
Schools have also seen an increase in new cases in recent weeks, both for students and staff, according to a chart displayed by Richardson at the meeting. The graphic was made from the department’s voluntary school reporting system, meaning it does not provide a complete look at the case load in schools as they are only required to report information on cases at specific campuses to the state.
“We don’t have complete visibility,” Richardson said. “Some school districts report once a week, some report every day.”
Commissioners on Tuesday also approved the $673,000 remodel of the Joseph A. Carroll administrative building, with Coleman saying it will provide the county more space for new district courts.
“This is a great project,” Coleman said. “Those three courts don’t have any criminal jurisdiction. It will open up a lot of things at the courthouse.”