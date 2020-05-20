In a new social distancing scoreboard, Denton County got the worst ranking for following social distance guidelines.
Human mobility data firm Unacast created the metrics, judging counties with scores from "A" to "F."
Practicing social distancing involves staying at least 6 feet away from people, not gathering in groups and avoiding crowded places and mass gatherings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Denton County, there's been less than a 25% reduction in average mobility and less than a 55% reduction in nonessential visits, according to Unacast. Additionally, there's been less than a 40% decrease in "encounter density" compared to the national average. Denton County got an "F" based on these metrics.
The state of Texas also has the lowest score.