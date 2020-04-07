Aligning with the state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Denton County commissioners on Tuesday extended the county's disaster declaration and stay-at-home mandate until April 30.
Last Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order minimizing social gatherings and in-person contact with people who are not in the same household. The state mandate orders residents to stay at home aside for essential service.
“The extension of the stay-at-home mandate in Denton County was intended to give our residents the full scope of what health officials are recommending to continue to flatten the curve in our area,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said during Tuesday's County Commissioners Court meeting. “We are focused on the health and well-being of all residents and feel this extension is necessary to ensure our medical facilities can handle the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases."
However, county commissioners will continue to review the mandate on a weekly basis to see if any changes need to be made as the situation is assessed, said Dawn Cobb, Denton County spokeswoman. As well, the county’s mandate authorizes religious services to take place if they cannot be conducted from home or remotely — so long as social distancing is adhered.
During the virtual meeting, Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, provided commissioners with an update on the county’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Richardson said that more than 750 staff members and residents have been tested at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where the total case count is 93.
A total of 50 residents and 43 staff members at the living center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as of Tuesday.
“We anticipate that this is our last cohort of employees that we will be testing as we are transitioning the testing responsibilities to the living center, as they identify additional risks moving forward,” Richardson said. “We have limited supplies, and as we are seeing cases grow across the county, we are having to conserve those resources for essential workers.”
He said essential workers include first responders, health care workers and government employees who provide critical functions.
On Sunday, county officials confirmed the second COVID-19 related death emanating from a Lewisville nursing home facility. With the two deaths emanate from separate facilities, Richardson said additional cases are anticipated at nursing homes.
“We always remain available for guidance on infection control, on cohorting of residence, seclusion of staff or staff being dedicated to certain residents because of their prior exposure history,” Richardson said. “We offer that guidance continually for those facilities, but I want to emphasize since we do not license or audit them, we do not have any regulatory authority.”
There are a total of 105 nursing home and assisted living facilities with an estimated 5,500 total beds in Denton County, Eads said. In the meantime, Richardson said that with an anticipated influx of cases, county health might have to transition some of its response and mitigation to the facilities themselves.
In the meeting, commissioners also approved a contract award Tuesday in the amount of $573,124 between Denton County and the Department of State Health Services, which is designed to reduce local transmission of the virus. The contract includes budget for equipment, including a freezer for storing COVID-19 samples, and supplies such as personal protective equipment.
Richardson said the amount provided in the contract is focused on expansion resources and manpower.
“Personal protective equipment is part of this budget, and with expanded testing efforts, we are hoping to hire some nurses who may or may not be working currently,” Richardson said. “If we expand lab testing, we have almost $350,000 that will cover advertising for testing events and then the lab processing fees for each laboratory test that is performed.”