Denton County Public Health announced Sunday that 81 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the lowest single-day total since 56 on July 7.
Sunday marked the end of a streak of 11 consecutive days on which the county announced over 100 new cases.
Flower Mound gained the most cases with 29, increasing its total to 269. Denton and Lewisville each gained 10, while Carrollton and Frisco gained five. The Colony gained four and Little Elm added three. Corinth and Fort Worth each gained two. Argyle, Dallas, Hickory Creek, Highland Village, Krum, Lake Dallas, Oak Point and Shady Shores each gained one. Three more people tested positive in unincorporated parts of the county.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 19
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|4,968
|42
|Argyle
|24
|Aubrey
|30
|1
|Bartonville
|9
|Carrollton
|514
|4
|Celina
|8
|Coppell
|2
|The Colony
|327
|3
|Copper Canyon
|13
|Corinth
|88
|Cross Roads
|7
|Dallas
|141
|3
|Denton
|975
|13
|DSSLC
|67
|1
|Double Oak
|24
|Flower Mound
|269
|1
|Fort Worth
|61
|Frisco
|228
|1
|Hackberry
|1
|Hebron
|1
|Hickory Creek
|17
|Highland Village
|46
|Justin
|18
|Krugerville
|2
|Krum
|33
|Lake Dallas
|63
|Lewisville
|841
|9
|Little Elm
|257
|1
|Northlake
|19
|Oak Point
|13
|Pilot Point
|29
|Plano
|15
|Ponder
|8
|Prosper
|16
|1
|Providence Village
|22
|Roanoke
|35
|Sanger
|40
|Shady Shores
|18
|1
|Trophy Club
|47
|Unincorporated
|640
|3
The county also announced 49 newly recovered COVID-19 cases, increasing the recovery total to 2,736, and is now at 2,190 active cases after a net increase of 32.
Denton County Public Health’s next free drive-thru testing center is on Tuesday morning on the University of North Texas campus.
The testing site at UNT’s Union Circle Parking Garage, 350 S. Welch St., will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. Those eligible for testing include anyone who has had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, people 60 and older and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with the virus. Testing is free, but participants must register in advance by calling 940-349-2585.