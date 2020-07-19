200630_drc_news_UNTTesting_18.jpg

Denton County Public Health provides a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesdays at the UNT Union Circle Parking Garage.

 DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health announced Sunday that 81 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the lowest single-day total since 56 on July 7.

Sunday marked the end of a streak of 11 consecutive days on which the county announced over 100 new cases.

Flower Mound gained the most cases with 29, increasing its total to 269. Denton and Lewisville each gained 10, while Carrollton and Frisco gained five. The Colony gained four and Little Elm added three. Corinth and Fort Worth each gained two. Argyle, Dallas, Hickory Creek, Highland Village, Krum, Lake Dallas, Oak Point and Shady Shores each gained one. Three more people tested positive in unincorporated parts of the county.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 19

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 4,968 42
Argyle 24
Aubrey 30 1
Bartonville 9
Carrollton 514 4
Celina 8
Coppell 2
The Colony 327 3
Copper Canyon 13
Corinth 88
Cross Roads 7
Dallas 141 3
Denton 975 13
DSSLC 67 1
Double Oak 24
Flower Mound 269 1
Fort Worth 61
Frisco 228 1
Hackberry 1
Hebron 1
Hickory Creek 17
Highland Village 46
Justin 18
Krugerville 2
Krum 33
Lake Dallas 63
Lewisville 841 9
Little Elm 257 1
Northlake 19
Oak Point 13
Pilot Point 29
Plano 15
Ponder 8
Prosper 16 1
Providence Village 22
Roanoke 35
Sanger 40
Shady Shores 18 1
Trophy Club 47
Unincorporated 640 3

The county also announced 49 newly recovered COVID-19 cases, increasing the recovery total to 2,736, and is now at 2,190 active cases after a net increase of 32.

Denton County Public Health’s next free drive-thru testing center is on Tuesday morning on the University of North Texas campus.

The testing site at UNT’s Union Circle Parking Garage, 350 S. Welch St., will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. Those eligible for testing include anyone who has had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, people 60 and older and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with the virus. Testing is free, but participants must register in advance by calling 940-349-2585.

Recommended for you