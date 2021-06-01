Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,500 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 1, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,500 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 76,135 89 590
Argyle 402 0 4
Aubrey 518 1 4
Bartonville 152 0 1
Carrollton 6,987 12 55
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,456 6 16
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,960 6 14
Cross Roads 140 0 2
Dallas 734 0 10
Denton 11,711 14 156
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 269 0
Flower Mound 6,475 5 36
Fort Worth 1,344 2 8
Frisco 4,902 0 38
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 116 1
Hickory Creek 439 1 2
Highland Village 1,395 3 10
Justin 545 1 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 520 3 2
Lake Dallas 714 2 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,447 6 90
Little Elm 4,327 5 13
New Fairview 10 0
Northlake 573 1 4
Oak Point 353 1 1
Pilot Point 463 0 14
Plano 211 0 11
Ponder 191 0
Prosper 302 0 2
Providence Village 633 1 2
Roanoke 942 0 3
Sanger 793 0 7
Shady Shores 222 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,146 2 5
Unincorporated 10,917 16 55

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!