Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,500 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Denton County dips to 2,500 active coronavirus infections
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 1, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,500 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|76,135
|89
|590
|Argyle
|402
|0
|4
|Aubrey
|518
|1
|4
|Bartonville
|152
|0
|1
|Carrollton
|6,987
|12
|55
|Celina
|188
|0
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,456
|6
|16
|Copper Canyon
|135
|0
|3
|Corinth
|1,960
|6
|14
|Cross Roads
|140
|0
|2
|Dallas
|734
|0
|10
|Denton
|11,711
|14
|156
|DSSLC
|219
|0
|4
|Dish
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|269
|0
|Flower Mound
|6,475
|5
|36
|Fort Worth
|1,344
|2
|8
|Frisco
|4,902
|0
|38
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|116
|1
|Hickory Creek
|439
|1
|2
|Highland Village
|1,395
|3
|10
|Justin
|545
|1
|10
|Krugerville
|143
|0
|1
|Krum
|520
|3
|2
|Lake Dallas
|714
|2
|3
|Lakewood Village
|46
|0
|Lewisville
|10,447
|6
|90
|Little Elm
|4,327
|5
|13
|New Fairview
|10
|0
|Northlake
|573
|1
|4
|Oak Point
|353
|1
|1
|Pilot Point
|463
|0
|14
|Plano
|211
|0
|11
|Ponder
|191
|0
|Prosper
|302
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|633
|1
|2
|Roanoke
|942
|0
|3
|Sanger
|793
|0
|7
|Shady Shores
|222
|0
|2
|Southlake
|50
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,146
|2
|5
|Unincorporated
|10,917
|16
|55
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Denton County: Best in North Texas
Spotlight on Lake Dallas
Log In and Learn - Denton ISD Students issued laptops
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Vandal defaced new mural
- 'They've kind of got a chip on their shoulder': Argyle to meet Stephenville with state tourney berth at stake
- Oversaturation: More rain in forecast after 150 percent surge in rainfall last month
- Denton man accused of assaulting police officers in Pace’s Crossing shooting
- UNT lands three national TV games as part of C-USA package
- Blotter: Woman said she pepper-sprayed her boyfriend, report says
- Council members set to review search firm proposals for new city attorney
- Scientists hope to steer robotic surfboards into hurricanes
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Denton County families left devastated in wake of Sunday's fatal wreck
- Woman faces third arson charge in Monday blaze at Denton Sewing Center, her parents' business
- ‘The system has failed us’: Addiction and mental illness transformed Denton arson suspect, her mother says, but 'I still love her'
- Charges against former UNT assistant football coach Tate Wallis dismissed
- Assessment of Lake Dallas city government identifies 'mean girl behavior,' 'toxic elements'
- As Denton businesses face hiring shortages, job seekers rethink post-pandemic work life
- A look inside Denton's new hippie-friendly, 'smelly good' bookstore and gift shop
- TWU is the newest university system in Texas
- Man accused in Denton kidnapping attempt is in custody on $2M bail
- Island-themed Hawaiian Bros grill to open in Denton June 15
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.