In accordance with the Texas COVID-19 vaccination timeline, Denton County health providers receiving vaccine shipments are now beginning to vaccinate the at-risk public, though stock remains limited.
Outlined in phase 1B of its vaccine plan, the state defines at-risk people as anyone over 65 or anyone over 16 if pregnant or with a chronic medical condition, such as cancer or heart disease. Denton County Public Health spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said that going forward, all of the county’s health providers that receive vaccines will include that 1B group.
After receiving an initial shipment of 1,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, DCPH held its first vaccine clinic Monday for emergency medical service providers and home health care workers, part of the state’s 1A group. It received another 100 vaccines Tuesday and now has about 450, which Rainey said will be used at another clinic Monday for both the 1A and 1B group.
Once it was announced on social media Wednesday afternoon, many tried to call to register to get a vaccine but were unable to get through the system.
For DCPH and other providers, stock is the major limiting factor: Rainey said registration is going quickly for next week’s clinic and that it expects all 450 vaccines to be used. While the department expects more shipment for future clinics, details are still up in the air.
“We hope to get them—we don’t have a shipping notification or an email or anything,” Rainey said. “We see the same list that everybody else sees.”
Rainey suggested that anyone who qualifies under the at-risk definition contact their doctor, pharmacy or other health care provider for more information on when they will be eligible to receive it. She said the length of the process can vary greatly based on each provider’s stock and other factors.
Rainey added that DCPH believes vaccine production is increasing and hopes distribution matches that going forward.
The next steps in the state’s vaccine timeline, Rainey said, are unclear. Currently, the Texas Department of State Health Services lists the next steps after 1B as 1C and 2, and states who will be included in those two groups is “under consideration.” Additionally, those next steps will not be taken until the state reaches “additional supply”—currently, it’s still at the limited supply phase.
“Spring 2021 is the best estimate of when vaccine will be available for the general public, but that may change,” the department’s official website states. “It depends on vaccine production and how quickly other vaccines become available.”