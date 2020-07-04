Denton County Public Health announced 95 new patients, including 11 Denton County jail inmates, had tested positive for the coronavirus by Saturday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 3,279.
DCPH said in a news release that it is working with the county sheriff’s office to minimize exposures in the jail and has already implemented isolation protocol for the individuals who tested positive.
One resident of a long-term care facility also tested positive, bringing the countywide LTCF resident case total to 27.
DCPH director Matt Richardson stated in the release that the congregate nature of jails and long-term care facilities puts them at a higher risk of disease spread, and that public health is continuing to coordinate with such facilities.
Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 23, bringing its total cases to 648, and Lewisville gained 20 for a total of 577. No other city gained more than 10 cases, but 14 others gained at least one. Case volume in unincorporated parts of the county rose by nine to a total of 398.
Eleven newly recovered cases of the virus were also announced, bringing the recovery total to 1,220. No new deaths were announced. Overall, the number of active cases in the county rose by 84 to a total of 2,022.
Saturday’s case volume of 95 is the county’s second-lowest in the past five days, three of which have seen increases of over 100, including Friday’s single-day record of 152.