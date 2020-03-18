Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Three additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Denton County by Denton County Public Health, according to a press release Wednesday afternoon.
The total number of confirmed cases in Denton County is five.
The patients include a female resident of Frisco who is in her 50s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure. The fourth confirmed case, according to the release, is a male resident of Frisco in his 20s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure. The fifth confirmed case is a male resident of Lewisville in his 40s who is in isolation and critical condition in a Denton County hospital after local transmission.
“Now that we have evidence of local transmission, it’s even more important to follow social distancing and hygiene recommendations,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health, in a statement Wednesday.