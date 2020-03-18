Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.