Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 5,916 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 12, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 83,129 498 634
Argyle 454 6 5
Aubrey 586 8 4
Bartonville 171 2 1
Carrollton 7,607 50 64
Celina 202 0
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 4,871 29 18
Copper Canyon 146 0 3
Corinth 2,151 19 15
Cross Roads 153 0 2
Dallas 782 0 10
Denton 12,808 82 164
DSSLC 224 1 4
Dish 16 0
Double Oak 295 2
Flower Mound 7,074 40 38
Fort Worth 1,467 6 8
Frisco 5,040 8 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 134 2
Hickory Creek 494 4 2
Highland Village 1,547 11 11
Justin 600 2 12
Krugerville 157 0 1
Krum 572 2 2
Lake Dallas 773 5 3
Lakewood Village 58 1
Lewisville 11,423 79 95
Little Elm 4,763 32 14
New Fairview 14 1
Northlake 637 3 4
Oak Point 384 1 1
Pilot Point 511 7 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 220 1
Prosper 326 3 2
Providence Village 714 8 2
Roanoke 1,039 5 3
Sanger 875 7 7
Shady Shores 241 1 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,249 5 5
Unincorporated 12,057 65 64

