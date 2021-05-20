Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,124 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 20, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 75,656 35 574 8
Argyle 402 0 4
Aubrey 516 0 4
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,936 1 53
Celina 186 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,436 5 14 1
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,943 1 14 1
Cross Roads 140 0 2
Dallas 731 0 10
Denton 11,642 6 153 2
DSSLC 218 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 268 0
Flower Mound 6,444 1 34
Fort Worth 1,336 0 8
Frisco 4,878 1 38
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 112 0
Hickory Creek 437 0 2
Highland Village 1,377 1 9
Justin 541 0 9
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 512 0 2
Lake Dallas 709 1 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,387 6 86 3
Little Elm 4,293 2 13
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 569 0 4
Oak Point 351 1 1
Pilot Point 463 0 14
Plano 211 0 11
Ponder 190 0
Prosper 301 0 2
Providence Village 629 0 2
Roanoke 936 0 3 1
Sanger 788 0 7
Shady Shores 221 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,138 0 5
Unincorporated 10,835 9 55

