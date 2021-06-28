Shot
A local resident receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot Feb. 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,645 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 28, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 76,975 84 615
Argyle 404 1 5
Aubrey 527 0 4
Bartonville 153 0 1
Carrollton 7,061 10 60
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,515 5 18
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,983 0 14
Cross Roads 142 0 2
Dallas 747 1 10
Denton 11,810 11 160
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 272 0
Flower Mound 6,549 10 38
Fort Worth 1,368 1 8
Frisco 4,940 10 39
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 448 1 2
Highland Village 1,410 2 11
Justin 550 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 530 0 2
Lake Dallas 724 1 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,547 5 92
Little Elm 4,382 1 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 580 1 4
Oak Point 361 2 1
Pilot Point 465 0 14
Plano 211 0 12
Ponder 192 0
Prosper 305 1 2
Providence Village 650 3 2
Roanoke 961 0 3
Sanger 802 0 7
Shady Shores 226 1 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,154 0 5
Unincorporated 11,054 17 60

