The front side of a COVID-19 vaccination card is shown at a Denton County Public Health vaccine clinic in January. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,444 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 6, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 77,185 74 621
Argyle 408 1 5
Aubrey 528 1 4
Bartonville 153 0 1
Carrollton 7,080 7 63
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,527 7 18
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,986 3 14
Cross Roads 142 0 2
Dallas 748 1 10
Denton 11,841 12 160
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 272 0
Flower Mound 6,562 5 38
Fort Worth 1,372 1 8
Frisco 4,953 0 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 448 0 2
Highland Village 1,413 1 11
Justin 551 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 531 1 2
Lake Dallas 726 1 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,576 17 94
Little Elm 4,390 2 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 585 2 4
Oak Point 361 0 1
Pilot Point 467 1 14
Plano 211 0 12
Ponder 192 0
Prosper 307 1 2
Providence Village 653 0 2
Roanoke 966 3 3
Sanger 803 0 7
Shady Shores 227 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,156 0 5
Unincorporated 11,098 7 60

